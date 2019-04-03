Montgomery Gentry will take stage at Ford County Fair

MELVIN — A classic country and Western act will perform this summer at the Ford County Fair.

Fair organizers announced Sunday that they had booked Montgomery Gentry to play on Friday, June 28.

Established in 1999, the group founded by vocalists Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry is known for its Southern rock style of country music, with top hits that include “Some People Change,” “Something To Be Proud Of,” “Hell Yeah” and “Gone.”

In September 2017, Gentry died in a helicopter crash in Medford, N.J., where the duo was scheduled to perform. Since that time, Montgomery has continued to tour under the Montgomery Gentry name.

Also appearing at the concert — which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Melvin — will be Mitchell Tenpenny.

Tickets are available for purchase at fordcountyfair.org.