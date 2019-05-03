Buckley to seek larger loan for water-tower work

BUCKLEY — Village board members voted unanimously Monday night to approve an ordinance increasing the amount of money the village intends to borrow from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the refurbishing of its old water tower.

According to the ordinance, instead of a $160,000 loan, the village will seek a $180,000 loan from the IEPA.

However, the village is expected to get a break on the repayment of the 20-year loan. The town may qualify for 75 percent principal forgiveness, which would require the repayment of only $45,000. In addition, the village may qualify for a reduced interest rate of 1.38 percent.

The board also voted unanimously Monday to enter into an agreement to cover bidding and construction-phase services for the project. Under the agreement, the village would pay $10,400 for the services, with those costs eligible to be covered by the loan.

The village wants to refurbish its 50,000-gallon elevated water tower — located in the roundabout at the corner of Walnut and Central streets — through high-pressure power-washing and recoating the interior and exterior of its tank; repairing its vents, ladders and overflow box; replacing its cathodic protection system; and making safety upgrades.

According to the IEPA, a recent tank inspection identified the presence of lead primer coating that is flaking off the tank and into the nearby village park. Recoating the tank is expected to eliminate the potential lead-related health hazards and protect the safety of the village’s drinking water.

The project is expected to begin July 31 and be completed by Nov. 30.



Other business

In other business:

➜ The board set an informational meeting for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in Christ Lutheran High School’s Crusader Hall to update the public about the village’s plans to spend a minimum of $3 million to $4 million on a sewer system. Residents are encouraged to attend.

➜ The board voted to show a movie this spring, with a date to be selected at a future meeting.

➜ The board learned that its parks committee had met and made a recommendation to the board to proceed with obtaining cost estimates for the replacement of 21 light poles and seven lights. The board is expected to consider awarding a contract in April.

➜ The board voted 4-1, with board member Keith Hartke in dissent, to buy a keyless-entry lock for the front door of the Village Hall.

