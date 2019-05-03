Minor changes to solar/wind ordinance OK'd by Gibson City panel

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Council’s ordinance committee recommended minor changes Monday night to proposed revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance regarding the installation of horizontal wind turbines or solar panels on residential properties for noncommercial use.

Only three minor changes were recommended by the committee, which consists of Mayor Dan Dickey and aldermen Nelda Jordan, Susie Tongate, Scott Davis and Randy Wyant.

The first, suggested by former alderman Jan Hall, is a clarification item which states that all residential wind structures must have a vertical axis with blades moving horizontally. Dickey said he believed the original wording would eliminate circular-moving blades since those would need to be much taller than the proposed 20-foot maximum height. But the committee decided to add language in the ordinance specifying that matter.

The committee also agreed to move the Gibson City Planning Commission’s recommended 40-decibel limit up to 50 decibels. Dickey told committee members that 50 decibels is quite soft and would still be quieter than other outside noises, even on a day without strong winds.

“Us speaking right now it 60 to 70 decibels,” Dickey said.

Dickey also said the softest residential wind structure he could find was 45 decibels, and he said a 40-decibel limit would probably eliminate any residential wind structures.

Committee members agreed to require a maximum 50-decibel limit instead of 45 decibels to not be as strict.

“We know 50 decibels isn’t going to be very loud, and we shouldn’t have to come back again to discuss this,” Tongate said.

The third change was the planning commission’s recommendation to eliminate the city’s alcohol code, which Dickey said was accidentally included in the wind ordinance.

Dickey thanked the committee for moving the proposed ordinance change along, saying that renewable energy is gaining popularity and that the city could lead the way on the issue.

“We’re way ahead of a lot of communities on this,” Dickey added.

Also at the meeting, Jordan, the committee’s chairman, suggested that alderman review the city’s nuisance ordinance and possibly hold a meeting to discuss ways to try to enforce it.

Both Jordan and Dickey said some downtown buildings need to be painted, and Jordan said some residents’ properties need to be maintained.

Dickey said City Attorney Marc Miller has told him that the city cannot force individual residents to tidy up their homes, but Dickey wants residents “to at least keep them painted and keep them fixed.”

Davis suggested that business owners could request a grant from the city’s downtown improvement fund, which provides matching funds up to $5,000 for exterior property improvement. Davis said the fund currently has $35,000, and not much money has been taken out of it recently.

Hall asked Dickey if he could send a code-enforcement officer around town to inform property owners of violations, and Dickey said that could be something to look into for the future.

After the meeting was over, City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said he would be seeking the council’s approval to relocate two portable toilets to McMillen Field as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s softball team will begin practicing there next week. Dickey said he would add the proposal to the agenda for next Monday’s council meeting.

