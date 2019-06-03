Police Blotter (March 6, 2019)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Larry L. Shaffer, 72, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and on three Champaign County warrants — two for failure to pay child support and one for a probation violation — during a traffic stop at 3:23 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the intersection of Pine and Union streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Shaffer fail to signal when making a turn. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado that Shaffer was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ David L. Eddy, 67, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, March 2, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Eddy run over a sign with his vehicle at that intersection. After being arrested and taken to jail, Eddy submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.175, more than double the legal limit of 0.08. The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche that Eddy was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Darrel L. Dalton, 41, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in the 100 block of West Pells Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police checked the registration plates on the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier that Dalton was driving, showing its registered owner had a suspended license. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Virgilio Francisco-Diego, 25, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disobeying a stop sign on Monday, Feb. 25.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Stephanie A. Hillard, 29, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for retail theft on Monday, March 4.

➜ Tyson H. Gass, 41, of Kentland, Ind., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant on Monday, March 4.

➜ Destiny A. Flatt, 24, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on a Kankakee County warrant for driving with no valid driver’s license on Sunday, March 3.

➜ David R. Atkins Jr., 23, of Gilman, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign on Saturday, March 2, following a two-vehicle accident west of Gilman. The accident occurred when Atkins was driving west on County Road 1800 North and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 200 East, where his vehicle was struck in its driver’s side by a northbound vehicle driven by Garth G. Cloonen, 25, of Kankakee. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Tromeika D. Dunlap, 35, of Chicago, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 28. Dunlap was wanted on an Iroquois County traffic warrant.

➜ Patrick J. Tiffany, 45, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for theft on Tuesday, Feb. 26.