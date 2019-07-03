Huge increases in Ford County workers' salaries needed to keep up with minimum wage

The chairman of the Ford County Board's finance committee, Gibson City resident Chase McCall, said Thursday he was not sure yet exactly how much money the state's new minimum wage will cost the county and its taxpayers, but he said it will be “a lot.”

PAXTON — Ford County would need to raise the salaries of its lowest-paid nonunionized workers by at least 5 percent each of the next six years to just barely meet the state’s new minimum-wage mandates.

County Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker presented a spreadsheet to the county board’s finance committee Thursday showing that a 5 percent annual increase would bring the county’s lowest wage paid to $15.08 per hour by 2025, when Illinois’ minimum hourly wage is to rise to $15.

Shoemaker’s calculations showed that all nonunionized employees would need to receive annual pay raises ranging from 3 percent to 5 percent, depending on their current salaries, over the next six years to remain compliant with the phased-in minimum-wage hike. The lowest salaries would need a 5 percent annual bump, while the highest would need a 3 percent annual increase.

If that were to be done, deputy clerks’ salaries would range from $15.08 to $19.68 six years from now, up from the existing range of $11.25 to $16.48. Meanwhile, chief deputies would be paid anywhere from $15.75 to $20.47, up from $11.75 to $17.15 currently.

The county historically has given 3 percent annual raises to its nonunionized workers. Shoemaker’s spreadsheet showed, however, that a 3 percent raise would not bring the lowest salaries of $11.25 per hour in compliance with the minimum wage after it reaches $12 in 2022.

With 3 percent annual raises, the lowest salary paid by the county would become $12.66 in 2023 — below the required $13 minimum for that year — and it would fall even further behind in both 2024 and 2025, when the minimum wage rises to $14 and then $15.

The rollout of the state’s minimum-wage increase will begin next January, when the wage goes from $8.25 to $9.25 before hitting $10 on July 1, 2020. From 2021 to 2025, the wage will see a $1 bump every January until it levels off at $15.

While some Ford County workers will see an automatic pay hike under the new law, board members pointed out that even 5 percent annual pay increases would mean those workers who are currently making $3 above the existing minimum wage would only be making 8 cents more than the minimum wage in 2025.

Board member Randy Ferguson of Gibson City questioned whether that might make it difficult for the county to retain employees.

“Why not go flip burgers instead?” Ferguson asked.

The big question, though, as brought up by board member Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, was how the county will pay for the increase in salaries.

“That’s a great question,” responded the finance committee’s chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City. “That’s what we’re all wondering. ... We’re going to have to be creative in these next five years.”

Several county department heads in attendance said the hike in the minimum wage is not the only thing to be concerned about. Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson noted that for the sake of fairness, the county should also be prepared to raise the salaries of those nonunionized employees who already make $15 hourly.

“Our current employees, they’re going to get big raises,” Shoemaker said.

And if that ends up happening, County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick warned, the county employees who are members of labor unions will demand more, too.

“So it’s like a double-edged sword,” Frederick said.

McCall said he was not sure yet exactly how much money the new minimum wage will cost the county and its taxpayers, but he said it will be “a lot.”

“The bottom line is our salary line item (in the budget) is going to go through the roof in 2025,” McCall said. “And this is going to increase your IMRF (Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund) costs; this is going to increase your workman’s comp, Social Security, everything.”

Board member Gene May of rural Paxton said the new minimum wage will hurt counties throughout Illinois — especially smaller ones like Ford County that already have a “bare-bones” budget. May said it will also hurt small businesses.

“Unemployment’s going to be high,” May said.

“There will be a kiosk everywhere you go to order food, and lots of places will close,” Ferguson added. “And the dollar menu will become the $5 menu.”

In signing Senate Bill 1 to raise the minimum wage last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it “a victory for the cause of economic justice.” However, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said that “nearly doubling the minimum wage will destroy entry-level jobs, raise prices for consumers, and bust budgets at every level of government.”

“This is going to be a statewide problem,” McCall said.



New job classifications?

Earlier in Thursday’s committee meeting, McCall presented a proposal to create new job classifications and pay scales for the county’s 32 full-time and 24 part-time nonunionized employees based on their qualifications and experience.

“This job classification/pay scale for nonunion employees would essentially replace the longevity (pay) chart,” McCall said, referencing the pay schedule used for many years to determine annual raises for workers based only on their length of employment.

“The reason I proposed this is, I think, in the long run it’s going to be easier to track your employees and their pay,” McCall continued. “It will just simplify, I think, the process in the future.”

Under McCall’s proposal, each nonunionized employee in the county’s nine departments would be assigned a job classification, with their pay scale based on their qualifications and experience.

Each fall prior to the budget being finalized, every department head would do a performance evaluation on each employee and assign each of them a rating based on their past year of performance.

In the event a department head fails to do what is required, the county board would provide no increase in salaries for that specific department in the following fiscal year’s budget.

Board member Chuck Aubry of Gibson City questioned how fair that would be to the employees, noting they should not be penalized by receiving no raise as a result of their department head’s “incompetence.”

“You bring up a good point,” McCall told Aubry, adding that he was not against changing the proposal.

McCall said that under his proposal, each time a budget is approved, it would include a specific amount of salary increase for each department, and department heads could then choose for themselves which of their employees receive raises and how much of a raise.

“Department heads would be responsible for dividing that (money) to their employees based upon their evaluation,” McCall explained. “So employees could get varying levels of raises.”

Alternatively, McCall said, the county board could assign a specific amount of money for salary increases to each department but mandate that specific raises be given to employees based on their performance evaluations.

Either option differs from the current practice of granting automatic 3 percent pay raises to employees, regardless of their performance, McCall said.

Meanwhile, Perkinson warned that not giving “across-the-board” raises could lead to nonunionized workers voting to unionize.

“And they will, I guarantee it,” Sheriff Mark Doran added.



Other business

In other business:

➜ The committee voted 5-0 to recommend the full 12-member board approve the appointment of David Maul of rural Rankin as a drainage commissioner for the Sugar Creek Drainage District through September 2021.

➜ The committee voted 5-0 to recommend the full 12-member board approve the re-appointment of William Berry as a trustee for the Piper City Fire Protection District through May 2022.

➜ Shoemaker told the committee that upon the advice of the county’s auditor, the county board may need to begin approving the “journal entries” that she makes each month to correct minor accounting errors. The board is expected to begin doing so in April.

➜ The committee met in closed session to discuss the performance of a specific employee. No action was taken after the meeting was re-opened to the public.