53 units of blood collected in Gibson City for American Red Cross

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive on Feb. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City.

The Red Cross received 53 units of blood from 52 donors at the blood drive, just shy of the 54-unit goal. There were five deferrals and one partial bag.

Among donors were: Jack Kollross, Andria Dibble, Laura Lynch, Ursula Hustedt, Tracy Kamman, Kathleen Reum, Jenny DeSchepper, Cathy McKee, Charles E. Marx, Georgia Lynch, April Howell, Diana Stauffer, Cassandra Jesse, Phil Noellsch, Michele Bein, Jerry Garard, Katie Cornish, Jan Meyes, Mike Bleich, Connie Day, Steve Day, Sharon Fernald, Lola Watterson, Sharon Forbes, Eric Tjarks, Jill Klein, Steve Klein, Susan Schultz, Brent Lage, Kelly Rutledge, Jim Kearney, Brittany Dearman, Tom Fairchild, Gary Davis, Jeff Glascock, Melisa Jamison, Dawn Merkle, Kami Winnick, John Kirkpatrick, Bill Romshek, Debbie Timm, Rheanna Monical and Chuck Aubry.

Also, seven donors gave double-red cell donations that count as two units of blood. They were: Larry Littlefield, Ken Hendricks, Corey Volker, Kevin Seymour, Holly Johnson, John Tennyson and Jake Benningfield.

Donors who are to receive gallon pins were John Tennyson (2 gallons) and Susan Schultz (7 gallons).

Winners of a pair of $25 Gibson Bucks gift certificates were Jerry Garard and John Kirkpatrick. Winners of a pair of $10 gift certificates to the Gibson Area Hospital Gift Shop were Brent Lage and Debbie Timm.

Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary volunteers serving at the blood drive were: Joan Cole and Margy Shambrook as hostesses, Betty Birky and Susan Kollross as escorts and Barbara Bielfeldt and Barb Williams as canteen observers. Setup was done by Sharon Heavilin, Tom Heavilin and Jeanette Hensley, with cleanup done by church members.

Sharon Heavilin, donor recruitment chairperson, did the calling and scheduling.