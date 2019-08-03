Paxton elementary school dealing with cold-, flu-like viruses

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s superintendent sent a letter to parents Friday advising them to keep their kids at home if they are experiencing flu- or cold-like symptoms as the district continues to deal with “viruses that are causing vomiting and diarrhea as well as respiratory symptoms” among students at Clara Peterson Elementary School.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said in the letter that the district was “diligently cleaning and disinfecting our buildings on a daily basis” to help prevent widespread cold and flu at the elementary the school.

McClure said parents can take measures of their own to help the situation by keeping their kids home from school if they are displaying cold- or flu-like symptoms and teaching their children good hygiene habits.

McClure said colds are most contagious during the first 48 hours, and a child who has a fever should remain at home until they are “fever-free” for at least 24 hours. McClure added that a child who has started antibiotics needs to be on the medication for 24 to 48 hours before they are considered non-contagious and are able to return to school. The child must also be fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of Tylenol or ibuprofen, he said.

“Often when a child awakens with vague complaints — the way colds and flu begin — it is wise to observe your child at home for an hour or two before deciding whether or not to bring them to school,” McClure said. “Your child should be physically able to participate in all school activities on return to school.

“Keeping a sick child at home will minimize the spread of infections and viruses in the classroom. Staff and administration will keep a watch out for students that display signs of illness and send them to the school nurse or principal’s office for further evaluation.”