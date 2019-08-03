Piper City to see improved playground at park

PIPER CITY — Piper City residents can look forward to a greatly improved park playground in the near future.

Village board members voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve spending just under $46,000 on a new multi-faceted piece of playground equipment for the town’s central park.

To save money on installation, a crew of 15 or more community volunteers will be recruited for a date in May to assemble and install the unit under the direction of an expert from Team REIL. The Urbana-based vendor offers planning advice and sells both playground and athletic equipment, and the firm has placed equipment in several nearby towns, including Chebanse and Clifton.

The community or board will also be responsible for the posts, concrete and wood mulch needed for the installation. Work should take just one full day if weather cooperates.

Board member Julie Bertrand, who has been in contact with REIL representatives, said the selected unit will allow play by toddlers through 12-year-olds. Bertrand said the company offers a warranty and repair parts.

A color scheme of darker earth tones was chosen to minimize fading colors and showing dirt.

During discussion, board members carefully considered the expense and reviewed fund balances. Board President Jeff Orr added that the water fund has some reserves built up for the water tower’s needs.

Board member Doug Barry pointed out that no significant work has been done in the park for 25 years.

Another equipment unit could be added in the future to provide a rock climber and strength-training opportunities for older youth. One example presented would cost about $13,000.

Orr said he hopes the board’s start will encourage community memorial donations or fundraisers to be part of future park upgrades.

Some existing playground equipment will be retained, such as the dome-shaped climber. The existing swing unit will get new infant seats. Board members also agreed that an ash tree and a walnut tree at the park should be cut down, and they hope to plant replacement trees.

The board will also pursue cost proposals for surveillance cameras for safety and to deter vandalism. Opening the park’s restrooms during the day may also be considered at an upcoming board meeting.



Public comments

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, resident Kathy Stamm asked about the progress of village code revisions so that property codes could be enforced.

Orr said progress is being made on the code-revision work. Property owners will first receive a letter from the village detailing specific violations. If no improvement is made, the village’s lawyer would send a second letter, and if still no action is taken, the village could then sue the owner to force compliance.

Stamm is concerned about the overall slow progress on the revisions, however. Stamm said the poor condition of two properties that adjoin hers is an ongoing and now urgent concern because she wants to put her property on the market in a year or so.

Orr said 20 properties have been identified for possible enforcement action. Orr cautioned residents to remember that codes may or may not bring a property to an appearance that meets a neighbor’s standard.

Meanwhile, resident Judy Sullivan asked about action that could be taken against parked and non-moving vehicles. Sullivan said there were two near her property that have not moved all winter.

The board acknowledged there are also issues with some parked cars along streets. Orr said the problem can also affect street congestion in certain places.



House to be torn down

Also at the meeting, the board learned that through legal action taken by the Paxton-based Martensen, Niemann & Sorensen law firm, the village had obtained the title to an abandoned house at 116 W. Oak St.

The house will be torn down, but there is a chance the city will not directly pay for the demolition cost.

Board member Gordon Fuoss said St. Peter Catholic Church, which is located directly across the street from the site in question, is interested in Orr’s previous proposal for the church to acquire the lot. Fuoss is also a member of the church’s board.

It is possible, when the lot’s approximate value is determined and a firm cost estimate for demolition is received, that the church could become the lot’s owner in exchange for paying demolition costs.

Demolition has been estimated to cost $8,000 to $9,000.

The church would make the lot a parking lot.



Sesquicentennial banners

Also, board members approved the purchase of two-sided vertical banners to be placed on 10 light poles in the downtown area.

The banners will promote Piper City’s sesquicentennial celebration being planned by the nonprofit organization Piper City Pride.

Each banner will feature U.S. flag artwork, with three lines of text to read “Welcome to Piper City, Established 1869.”

The banners and mounting brackets, bands, tools and other hardware are being purchased from Display Sales of Bloomington, Minn. The quoted total cost was $2,692.

Orr said he hopes the banners can be used for at least three years. During that time, a change will be made to fly actual U.S. flags in the downtown area for just one week before and during the weeks of Memorial Day and Independence Day.



Other business

Also during the meeting:

➜ Board members discussed possible ways to encourage residents’ interest in a type of neighborhood watch program. Orr said the Ford County Sheriff’s Office “is doing a good job” of patrolling the city, but residents “could help them out.” A neighborhood watch program could help develop residents’ observational skills and timelier reporting of suspicious activity. The board acknowledged that a more transient population means that residents do not know their neighbors and their activities as well as in the past.

➜ The board approved awarding a $250 scholarship from the Harford Trust to a Tri-Point High School senior who will attend the Indiana Institute of Technology to major in mechanical engineering.

➜ The board approved a $100 donation to Tri-Point High School’s National Honor Society chapter for its 5K walk/run fundraiser for charity.

➜ The board agreed that another free trial of water-billing software is needed. New software is necessary because the previous vendor went out of business. Orr said Water Superintendent Richard Hitchens was not satisfied with the first trial demo software.

➜ The board agreed to seek an insurance bid from an agency of the Illinois Municipal League after receiving a letter saying the group could save about 40 percent on premiums. The village currently pays between $16,000 and $17,000 in insurance premiums. Orr said there is a possibility the lower-cost insurance could be offered through a local insurance agent.

➜ The board clarified the village’s brush pickup policy. Orr said the village service was meant for post-storm cleanup, not regular brush and tree removal.

➜ The board learned that the next meeting of its ambulance committee will be Wednesday, March 20. Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee is expected to be involved in the meeting. It was noted that the planned merger of Riverside Medical Center and Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka was recently called off.