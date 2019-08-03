Rankin eyes ways to address dilapidated school building's condition

RANKIN — The Rankin Village Board discussed the progress of getting the town’s old grade school property cleaned up Tuesday night.

The school building on the east side of Illinois 49 has been in disrepair for years and is considered not just an eyesore but a potential safety and health hazard by village officials.

Doug Toole, administrator of the Vermilion County Public Health Department, said that since 2014 he has been working to address the situation with its various owners.

The property is currently owned by Rankin resident Herbert Polchow, who was fined $500 after being found guilty last December to an ordinance violation in relation to the building’s deteriorating condition.

Toole said the village could try to acquire the property from Polchow and then seek grant money to clean it up. Toole noted there is a concern that asbestos is present in the building, which could raise the cost of demolition.

Potential measures to address the situation will be further discussed at the board’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Rankin Lions Club building.

The meeting will be immediately preceded at 5:45 p.m. by a public hearing on the matter.



Prospective police officer

Also Tuesday, the board’s president, Aaron Warren, said he had spoken with Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates about the possibility of Yates filling the long-vacant police officer position in Rankin.

Warren said that Yates, who at one time served as a Rankin police officer, seemed interested in possibly filling the role again on a part-time basis.

The board asked Warren to contact Yates again to confirm his continued interest.

The board last year had hired Roy Beard as the town’s officer, but Beard has been unable to complete required training and testing to qualify him for the job.

Trustees agreed last month and again Tuesday that they needed to find another candidate to become the town’s cop so that Rankin could have an officer on duty by this summer.

Beard apologized to the board about his failure to complete the necessary training and testing, and he asked for another chance. However, board member Alyssa Duncan said she felt the board needed to move forward on the matter, and other board members agreed.

Beard then asked about the possibility of working part-time with Yates in Rankin, as doing so would give Beard the supervised time he needs to become a full-time officer. Warren said such an option could be considered and that he would contact Beard at a later date to discuss the possibility further.



Liquor ordinance discussion

Also Tuesday, the board learned that the Illinois Gaming Board is requiring the village to amend the village’s liquor ordinance before a previously approved change in hours for the Rankin Rangers Pub & Grub can proceed.

In December, the board had voted to allow the bar to be expand its hours of operation on Sundays from noon to midnight, instead of 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.