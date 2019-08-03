BLOOMINGTON — Republican state Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City was involved in a serious car accident Thursday night in Bloomington that resulted in 10 broken ribs, six in multiple places, according to a spokesman for the Illinois House Republicans.

Bennett, who was elected to his third term in the Illinois House in November, is being treated at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, and is expected to remain there for a few days.

Bennett is a former member of the Parkland College board of trustees who before becoming a legislator was an IT manager at State Farm Insurance. He also had been a high school science teacher and a corporate computer software developer and trainer.