Paxton to pick engineer to negotiate streetscape improvement costs

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on the selection of an engineering firm to negotiate costs of the city's proposed downtown streetscape improvement project.

Sometime this year, the city is expected to begin revamping its historic downtown business district with the construction of a new street, curbs, sidewalks and street lights.

The project is expected to be funded using the $1.14 million in funds the city was required to return to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) following the termination of the city’s revolving-loan fund. For the city to get the money back, the DCEO is requiring the city to file an application outlining its project so that the DCEO can determine if it qualifies as eligible.

In December, Mayor Bill Ingold said the project is “really something that needs to be done,” noting that downtown’s Market Street is in poor shape in many areas, the downtown’s curbs vary in height and present a safety hazard, and the downtown’s sidewalks have seen better days.



Other business

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.:

➜ The council is expected to vote on the approval of an ordinance authorizing an easement for property at 118 S. Maple St.

➜ The council is expected to vote on the approval of repairs to the entire 500 block of West Holmes Street and to half of the 100 block of West Holmes Street.

➜ The council is expected to vote on the approval of a contract with Credit Collection Partners.

➜ The council is expected to vote on the approval of donations to Pheasants Forever, Show Bus and PRIDE in Paxton. The donation to PRIDE in Paxton would be used by the organization to maintain the flower pots downtown, plus possibly new banners for the downtown’s light poles.

➜ The council is expected to vote on the granting of a request from the American Legion Riders to collect donations for the Gold Star Missions from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets.