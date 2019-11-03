PBL board expected to OK school calendar Wednesday

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve a final version of a school calendar for the 2019-20 school year during its monthly meeting Wednesday night.

A proposed version of the calendar presented to the board by Superintendent Cliff McClure last month showed classes starting on Friday, Sept. 6, and ending sometime in June. There would be a three-day Thanksgiving break, and winter break would be Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Spring break would be April 10-13.



Other business

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ The board will vote on the approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the school district, the affirmation of volunteer coaches, a “budget-to-actual” report, a PBL High School guidance office report and the approval of membership renewal to the Illinois High School Association.

➜ The board will vote on the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Paxton Park District. The agreement allows the park district to use school district facilities for park district programs in return for a fee.

➜ The board will discuss maintenance projects planned for this summer.

➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the construction of a two-story addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side.

➜ The board will vote on the awarding of bids for asbestos abatement and demolition of PBL Eastlawn School.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of a contract with Russell Leigh & Associates to complete the district’s audit for the 2019 fiscal year.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of a seniority list and sequence of honorable dismissal list for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of purchasing a truck.

➜ The board will vote on the approval of “reduction-in-force” of “Addendum C” high school wrestling.

➜ The board will hear a report on the school district’s “1-to-1” technology initiative.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees.