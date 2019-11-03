BLOOMINGTON — State Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash last week and hopes to be released from a Bloomington hospital as early as Tuesday, his chief of staff said Monday.

“I heard last night from (his wife) Kathy that he’s walked a few times,” Larry Littlefield said from the Republican legislator’s district office in Pontiac. “He’s still at (OSF St. Joseph Medical Center) in Bloomington, but he’s now walking, just getting a lot of rest and getting better.

“She said that they might be out (of the hospital Tuesday), but that’s still kind of up in the air depending on how he does on some rehab, I suppose.”

Bennett sustained 10 broken ribs — including six in multiple places — when his southbound vehicle left the roadway on U.S. 24 between Colfax and unincorporated Weston in rural McLean County last Thursday night, Littlefield said.

Bennett, who was elected to his third term in the Illinois House last November, is a former member of the Parkland College board of trustees who before becoming a legislator was an IT manager at State Farm Insurance. Bennett also had been a high school science teacher and a corporate computer software developer and trainer.