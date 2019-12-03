Paxton Police Blotter (March 12, 2019)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kyara S. Williams, 25, of Rantoul, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and on warrants out of Kankakee County during a traffic stop at 11:09 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Orleans Street. Williams was also ticketed for speeding. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Williams driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson 57 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. Upon stopping the vehicle, police discovered it had been reported stolen out of Bloomington.

➜ Corey L. Rogers, 27, of Onarga, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked driver’s license and resisting/obstructing a peace officer and was also ticketed for disobeying a stop sign, improper traffic lane usage, failure to use a turn signal and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:12 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at the intersection of Pine and Elm streets. At one point during the traffic stop, Rogers allegedly tried to run from police. When taken to the county jail, Rogers refused to submit to a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. The 2005 Ford F250 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36.

➜ Gregory A. Frichtl, 52, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:48 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the intersection of Ford County roads 1900 East and 175 North, just south of Paxton. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Frichtl commit improper traffic lane usage. After being taken to the county jail, Frichtl refused to submit to a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. The 2012 Ford F150 he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A 17-year-old male from Loda was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, March 8, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 6:50 p.m. in front of 540 S. Cherry St. The juvenile was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer when he backed into a 2017 Ford sport-utility vehicle driven by Timothy M. Johnson, 57, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Jesus Ochoa and Adrian J. Hernandez, both 19 and from Waukegan, were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of 30 or more grams of cannabis and possession of 30 or more grams of cannabis with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at 2 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Ochoa driving 77 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, police found prescription pills in their possession along with more than 30 grams of suspected marijuana. They also seized about $2,000 in cash found in their possession. The 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that Ochoa was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and the Drug Forfeiture Act.

➜ Cheryl A. McCallister, 46, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, March 7, near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 250 North, near Paxton’s south edge. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw her driving 66 mph in a 40-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. McCallister submitted to field-sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed. After being taken to the county jail, McCallister refused to submit to a breath test to determine her blood alcohol content. The 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Theresa S. Nelson, 51, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the 300 block of East Spruce Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police, aware that Nelson’s license was suspended, observed her driving. The Ford Taurus she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.