2 hurt in wrong-way head-on collision at I-57/I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN — An Onarga woman has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after state police said she drove the wrong way on Interstate 57, colliding head-on with a semitrailer at the Interstate 74 interchange and causing injuries to herself and the other driver.

Police said that at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, Dawn R. Garrelts, 52, of Onarga was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a southbound semi driven by Eldemire R. Berlanga, 38, of Mexico, in the left lane at mile marker 237.

Police said the collision caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Garrelts and Berlanga were both taken to an area hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Garrelts was listed in good condition, while a condition for Berlanga was not immediately known. Both were wearing seat belts.

In addition to the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, state police said Garrelts was cited for improper traffic lane usage and driving without insurance.