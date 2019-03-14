NSDAR chapter elects new officers

PAXTON — Members of the Gov. Thomas Ford chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held their regular monthly meeting on March 4 in the meeting room at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton.

Chapter Regent Pam Bork of Thawville presided over the meeting, which began with the NSDAR ritual and a prayer offered by the chaplain, Martha McGraw of Kankakee.



Regular reports

The following were among reports given by officers and committee chairmen:

— National Defense Chairman Sherri Kenner of Mahomet made members aware of the threat from foreign hackers against the U.S. military by giving recent examples.

— Committee Chairman Joyce Schmale of Mahomet reported on the book and flag gifts that will be given to students selected to receive Good Citizen awards from the chapter as well as from the local Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter.



Outreach report

Julia Woller, Illinois outreach chairman, told of a new exhibit at the NSDAR Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibit is titled “A Piece of Her Mind: Culture and Technology in American Quilts.”

Woller said the display is curated to show how quilts communicated cultural, political and social views. It also gives examples of various technical developments, such as the electric sewing machine, that impacted quilt making. The exhibit opened March 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

Waller and Carol Castellon were two associate members who attended the meeting, representing the Alliance Chapter of Champaign.



New officers elected

The nominating committee’s chairman, Schmale, presented a slate of officers, which was unanimously elected. The following will begin their terms in July: Carol Camp of Loda, as regent; Jean Fox of Roberts, as vice regent; Jean Noellsch of rural Gibson City, as recording secretary; and Jean Watson of Paxton, as registrar.



Delegates, alternates named

Camp, Bork and Watson will be the chapter’s delegates to the Continental Congress, the NSDAR’s 128th national convention that will be held June 26-30 in Washington, D.C. Schmale was chosen as the alternate delegate.



Courage Connection

Michael Lucich of Urbana told members about Courage Connection, which assists persons suffering from domestic violence. The organization helps victims to be safe and to rebuild their lives.

Courage Connection serves Champaign, Ford and Iroquois counties. It previously was known as Women in Transition and A Woman’s Place. The group now offers services to both men and women.

Lucich said the group is “much, much more than a hotline.” Employment services and emergency shelter are offered.

The organization also operates two resale outlets within Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, where clients can shop for needed items with a voucher. The outlets both accept and appreciate donations of clothing, personal products, baby items, school supplies and household appliances.



Next meeting April 7

The chapter’s next meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City. At the meeting, various awards will be presented to youth from the three school districts in Ford County.

Also, a program will be given on the history of Illinois flags by Carol Castellon.

Meeting hostesses will be Jean Fox, Sherri Kenner, Jean Watson, Peggy Sebring and Judy Jepsen-Popel. Greeters will be Sherri Kenner, Marilyn Ames and Vonna Heustis.



Door prizes given out

The March meeting’s hostesses gave each member a St. Patrick’s button and themed candy. Door prize winners received the shamrock plants that were used as centerpieces.

Member Leann Wilcoxen of Peru, Ill., sent bookmarks recognizing Bacone College, one of the two colleges supported by the American Indians Committee of the NSDAR.