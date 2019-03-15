PBL grad wins award for sports writing

GALESBURG — Knox College students brought home 25 journalism awards from this year’s Illinois College Press Association conference, smashing through the record set last year when Knox College’s student-run newspaper won 19.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate Jordan Anderson of Loda won honorable mention for a sports game story. Anderson is a self-designed major at Knox College.

TKS has a lengthy track record of success at the annual conference. Editor-in-chief Erika Riley attributed the paper’s success to the strong community among TKS staff and among the general student body.

Awards were from a wide variety of categories, from investigative reporting and spot photography to page design and multimedia reporting.