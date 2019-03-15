State Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City, as he appeared in his hospital bed last week at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington after breaking 10 of his ribs in a one-vehicle accident on March 7.

GIBSON CITY — State Rep. Tom Bennett is resting at home after a fiery crash on March 7.

The Gibson City Republican, as expected, left a Bloomington hospital this week. He said he is working from home and his recovery will take a few weeks.

In the meantime, Bennett’s district offices will stay open to help residents.

Bennett suffered 10 broken ribs, including six in multiple places, when his vehicle left the road on U.S. 24 between Colfax and Weston in rural McLean County.

His vehicle rolled over and caught on fire, but Bennett was able to escape.

Bennett said the accident occurred while he was on his way home from the annual chamber of commerce dinner in Pontiac.

“I am so grateful to the first responders who assisted me at the crash scene and the doctors and nurses at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington who have been helping me to recover,” Bennett said. “I am also deeply appreciative for all of the friends in the 106th District and my colleagues in the General Assembly who have sent me prayers and good wishes over the last few days. It means a great deal to (my wife) Kathy and me to know that so many are thinking of us.

“I have always been proud and honored to have the privilege to work for such great people as the residents of the 106th District, and your kind thoughts in these past few days have only reinforced that feeling. Please know that while I have had to take a few days off from the General Assembly, I expect to be back at work soon. My offices in Watseka, Pontiac and Springfield remain open and ready to assist you, and I am looking forward to getting back to the capitol to continue the important work we have started.

“Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”