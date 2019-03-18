Bridget McMullin named PBL High School's student of month

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s student of the month for March, Bridget McMullin, middle, poses with Principal Travis Duley and teacher Sheila Pickens, who nominated McMullin for the award.

PAXTON — Bridget McMullin of Loda has been named student of the month for March at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

A daughter of Kelly and Jen McMullin, the senior student was nominated for the award by her math teacher, Sheila Pickens.

In her nomination letter, Pickens said: “Bridget challenges herself by taking some of the most rigorous classes at PBL, including AP English, AP calculus, and physics. She strives for excellence in her grades and also in her understanding. During class, Bridget works well and asks good questions. She is willing to explain problems to others who are having difficulty, yet humble enough to ask for help when she needs it.

“Bridget is a leader and an active participant in several extracurricular interests, including GIVE, National Honor Society, scholastic bowl, student council and math team. All of Bridget’s activities require teamwork, compromise and flexibility. These are soft skills that Bridget has mastered. She easily gets along with others and builds friendships and work relationships easily.”

Pickens added that McMullin “is always full of contagious joy” and “is the person I think of when I hear the quote, ‘Spread kindness like confetti.’

“She is kind to all she meets and never without a smile,” Pickens said. “She cares about others and about our planet. She was instrumental in starting an organization at PBL High School called G.I.V.E. (Get Involved, Value Everyone), which, at its core, is an organization to help others. The organization works to do community services like collect money and toys for Toys for Tots, pick up trash throughout the community, and recycle paper throughout the high school. Bridget was not satisfied being a single helper. Instead, she helped mobilize a whole group of students to help the community. Bridget models our PBL vision statement of ‘excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.’”

As Pickens pointed out, McMullin is very involved in activities at PBL High School, serving as the president and the founder of G.I.V.E., president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, vice president of the student council, as well as participating on the math team, scholastic bowl team and bridge team.

Outside of school, McMullin tutors sixth-graders at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School. She also worked at CERL Research Laboratories in Champaign in summer 2018 and will do so again this summer.

Her volunteer work is dedicated mainly to G.I.V.E. and to PBL High School’s Mississippi Delta mission trips, three of which she has attended and helped organize, with two more trips planned in the next few months.

As far as her future plans go, she is waiting to hear back from several notable four-year colleges that she has applied to, and she is considering a major in public policy.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the PBL school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.

Each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates. The student of the month program is being sponsored this school year by Gilbane Building Co. of Chicago.

