Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 18, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Mark R. Hubbard, 29, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.

• Benjamin D. Arteman, 28, of Bellflower, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Stacey J. Fink, 44, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.



DUI

• Cheryl A. McCallister, 46, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Corey L. Rogers, 27, of Onarga, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Gregory A. Frichtl, 52, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Omar Angel, 36, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• James A. Hays Jr., 53, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Dryson D. Dodson, 29, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Donald Joseph Shaw, 28, of Rockville, Md., for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• A 17-year-old male from Buckley, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Anna E. Brutlag, 28, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Melissa P. George, 29, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Eric A. Trotter, 21, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Susan Bailey, 58, of Milford, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Shaharrazod R. Henderson, 22, of Urbana, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Larry L. Shaffer, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Jesus Ochoa, 29, of Waukegan, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Cheryl A. McCallister, 46, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Ivan Daniel Salazar, 18, of Elmwood Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Hernan Martinez Jr., 23, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old male from Champaign, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Edward L. Ballinger, 46, of Sullivan, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

• Patricia Guerrero, 24, of St. Elmo, for expired registration.

• Anita Nichole Flores, 24, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Kyaria S. Williams, 25, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Corey L. Rogers, 27, of Onarga, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign, improper traffic lane usage, improper use of a turn signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Gregory A. Frichtl, 52, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Ashley E. Pankau, 22, of Fowler, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Donald Joseph Shaw, 28, of Rockville, Md., for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Brandon L. Dick, no age listed, of Dexter, Ky., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob J. Persson, no age listed, of Grant Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brittany N. Brinegar, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Bryce A. Lind, no age listed, of Pittsfield, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.

• Susan L. Ruddy, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Anna M. Rhodes, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Elizabeth J. Horvath-Marshall, no age listed, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Delma L. Millsap, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon E. Lilly, 36, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michael R. Perkinson, 66, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem violation and not driving on the right side of the road.

• Omar Angel, 36, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage.

• James A. Hays Jr., 53, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Dryson D. Dodson, 29, of Bloomington, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Cyrus Jarrod Bonds-Baker, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

Forcible entry and detainer

• Amber Price of Paxton vs. Lexia J. St. John of Paxton.



Small claims

• Jack S. Mullis of Paxton vs. Shawn and Julie Elkins of Loda.

• Capital One Bank vs. Tom C. Movern of Piper City.



Chancery/foreclosures

• The Frederick Community Bank vs. Patricia A. Baier, Stuart C. Baier and Old Farm Shops Ltd.

• Midland States Bank vs. David E. Haag of Kempton, Marsha K. Haag of Kempton and Heritage FS Inc. of Gibson City.

• Busey Bank vs. Richard J. Doman of Paxton.



Law

• Douglas A. McCoy vs. Heather N. Floyd.

• Sally Bemount and Ian Tate vs. James Butler, New Prime Inc. and Walmart Inc.