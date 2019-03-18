Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 18, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Mark R. Hubbard, 29, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Erin N. Shaw, 38, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin D. Arteman, 28, of Bellflower, for driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Stacey J. Fink, 44, of Paxton, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
• Cheryl A. McCallister, 46, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Corey L. Rogers, 27, of Onarga, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Gregory A. Frichtl, 52, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Omar Angel, 36, of Rantoul, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• James A. Hays Jr., 53, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Dryson D. Dodson, 29, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Donald Joseph Shaw, 28, of Rockville, Md., for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• A 17-year-old male from Buckley, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Anna E. Brutlag, 28, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Melissa P. George, 29, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Eric A. Trotter, 21, of Onarga, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Susan Bailey, 58, of Milford, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Shaharrazod R. Henderson, 22, of Urbana, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Larry L. Shaffer, 46, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jesus Ochoa, 29, of Waukegan, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Cheryl A. McCallister, 46, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Ivan Daniel Salazar, 18, of Elmwood Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Hernan Martinez Jr., 23, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• A 17-year-old male from Champaign, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Edward L. Ballinger, 46, of Sullivan, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
• Patricia Guerrero, 24, of St. Elmo, for expired registration.
• Anita Nichole Flores, 24, of Gibson City, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Kyaria S. Williams, 25, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Corey L. Rogers, 27, of Onarga, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign, improper traffic lane usage, improper use of a turn signal and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Gregory A. Frichtl, 52, of Paxton, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Ashley E. Pankau, 22, of Fowler, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Donald Joseph Shaw, 28, of Rockville, Md., for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Brandon L. Dick, no age listed, of Dexter, Ky., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob J. Persson, no age listed, of Grant Park, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brittany N. Brinegar, 34, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Bryce A. Lind, no age listed, of Pittsfield, for making an improper left turn into oncoming traffic.
• Susan L. Ruddy, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Anna M. Rhodes, 19, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Elizabeth J. Horvath-Marshall, no age listed, of Gibson City, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Delma L. Millsap, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon E. Lilly, 36, of Rantoul, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michael R. Perkinson, 66, of Piper City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem violation and not driving on the right side of the road.
• Omar Angel, 36, of Rantoul, for improper traffic lane usage.
• James A. Hays Jr., 53, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dryson D. Dodson, 29, of Bloomington, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Cyrus Jarrod Bonds-Baker, no age listed, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Amber Price of Paxton vs. Lexia J. St. John of Paxton.
Small claims
• Jack S. Mullis of Paxton vs. Shawn and Julie Elkins of Loda.
• Capital One Bank vs. Tom C. Movern of Piper City.
Chancery/foreclosures
• The Frederick Community Bank vs. Patricia A. Baier, Stuart C. Baier and Old Farm Shops Ltd.
• Midland States Bank vs. David E. Haag of Kempton, Marsha K. Haag of Kempton and Heritage FS Inc. of Gibson City.
• Busey Bank vs. Richard J. Doman of Paxton.
Law
• Douglas A. McCoy vs. Heather N. Floyd.
• Sally Bemount and Ian Tate vs. James Butler, New Prime Inc. and Walmart Inc.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.