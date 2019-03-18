PBL Area Community Food Pantry's treasurer resigns

PAXTON — The PBL Area Community Food Pantry’s board of directors held a special meeting Feb. 27 to accept the resignation of its treasurer, Gary Popel.

Popel’s resignation was accepted with deep regrets and with many thanks for his service.

Until a new treasurer is found, Nancy Taylor will serve as secretary/treasurer.

The food pantry is located at 785 S. Railroad Ave., Unit A, in Paxton, directly south of the Dollar General store. It is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

