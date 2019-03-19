GCMS board approves 2019-20 school calendar

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Despite not having definitive approval from state officials on how to proceed with so-called “alternative learning” on snow days, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved the school district’s 2019-20 calendar in substantial form Monday night.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said GCMS will begin school on Aug. 19, 2019, and end on May 29, 2020. A notable change is in-school attendance on the Monday after Easter due to SAT testing the following day.

Alternative learning is the moniker used to describe secondary forms of learning — online or through take-home assignments — in case of emergency days. Darnell said the Tri-Valley school district used it this year because of a firm school calendar related to renovation projects, and other area districts did the same. He said GCMS will likely not require students to work online due to not enough students having adequate Internet access, but other forms such as take-home tests could be an option.

“Our job throughout the remainder of the spring and next fall is to figure out what that is going to look like and make sure the students have a resource to make that work,” Darnell explained, saying it would allow the district to stick to a firm calendar without pushing back the last day of school.

Darnell said the state permitted the concept this school year but then realized it did not include the five-hour school day requirement, so state officials are currently deciding whether to include that provision in the 2019-20 school calendars.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Darnell presented board members with an amended 2018-19 budget. The only major changes are major deficits in operations ($2 million), debt service ($4.47 million) and capital projects ($1.18 million). Darnell said nothing has changed, however, only that the amended budget reflects the property tax settlement with One Earth Energy and that the district purchased $4.5 million of its own bonds. Darnell said the operations and capital projects funds reflect the $2.7 million with One Earth Energy and debt service reflects the bond purchase. Darnell said by taking the major items out, GCMS will finish within $200,000 positive or negative. “At the start of the year, we paid $400,000 in capital projects, which was a direct negative because we did not have any income,” Darnell said. “If we take that out, it’s actually a balanced budget.” A budget hearing will take place at 6 p.m. April 22, and the amended budget will then be voted on by the board.

➜ The board changed its April meeting date to Monday, April 22, because of scheduling conflicts in its original date of April 15. A new board member is expected to be seated at that time to replace Steve Swearingen, who recently resigned; plus board leadership and committee assignments will be decided.

➜ Board members approved a contract with Russell Leigh & Associates to perform the GCMS and Ford County Special Education Cooperative audits.

➜ Board members approved GCMS’s membership with the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association for the 2019-20 school year.

➜ The board accepted Michelle Schultz’s resignation as high school teacher and dance team coach at the end of the school year, and the board granted Kristin McDonald six weeks of maternity leave, effective immediately.

