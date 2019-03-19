Loda awards mowing contract

LODA — The Loda Village Board voted unanimously to hire It’s Not Just Mowing to mow village property for $425 per week from April 28 through Oct. 14.

Other bidders were Biggs Lawn Care and Tim’s Lawn Care, the latter of which was awarded the contract last year for $975 per week.



In other business:

➜ Village Board President Carol Arseneau said pictures of the village’s water tower were taken as part of a University of Illinois study being done in advance of replacing the tower. The village is now looking for any pictures or news articles from residents or others pertaining to the water tower. Arseneau said resident Shirley Meece had provided a news article from the Sept. 19, 1940, edition of The Loda Times concerning the water tower and also some information on costs at that time.

➜ Arseneau presented to the board a cost estimate for street repairs, as prepared by engineer Tom Overmyer. The estimate was for $66,855 in repairs, but the village has only about $40,000 in motor-fuel tax revenue available to do the work. Board members agreed to see how much the cost would be reduced by stopping the road work at Mulberry Farms on Mulberry Street and not continuing the repairs to the cemetery. In the meantime, the board agreed to temporarily close off a portion of that road until it can be adequately repaired.

➜ Arseneau said she would see what price the village might be able to get for selling its old white truck, which had been used as a snow plow and other town-related work but is no longer running.

➜ Arseneau said an electrician would start rewiring the pavilion in the village park next week. The board also agreed to have the structure’s roof replaced with a steel roof. Arseneau said she would check around for prices for a new roof.

➜ Trustee Gene Breeden Jr. said stop signs had been installed at the intersection of Poplar and Adams streets.

➜ Trustee Jon Boone said the drain in the parking area in front of the Village Hall needed addressed, as he said it presents a safety hazard. Arseneau said the village can look into options regarding that issue and also should give some attention to a separate issue in that same area — the fact that vehicles are parking directly next to a fire hydrant there. Arseneau said that area needs “no parking” signs and yellow stripes to prevent people from parking there.

➜ Trustee Ronda Breeden said that with warmer weather coming, the public needs to be aware that dirt bikes and other unauthorized recreational vehicles are not allowed on village streets.

➜ Arseneau asked board members to review the burning ordinance, as she feels it needs some changes. Two letters were sent to residents recently regarding the illegal burning of household garbage. Arseneau said residents also need to be reminded that yard waste cannot be brought into town from elsewhere and burnt in town. Potential ordinance changes will be discussed at the April meeting.

➜ Randall Irving, president of the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association, asked the board for any help the village could provide in bringing back the annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration. The celebration had coincided with the annual Loda Truck & Tractor Pull each summer until last year. Anybody who would like to assist in getting the celebration going again is asked to contact a board member or even a Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association member.

➜ The board granted a request from Ronda Breeden, who is in charge of organizing the annual Little Miss/Mr. Loda Pageant, to hold the pageant at the village park.

➜ Arseneau said a representative from the Lutheran church in Loda approached her about a sidewalk near the church sinking. The board agreed that the village could furnish the rebar and concrete for the sidewalk to be replaced, but the church would need to furnish the labor and anything else.

➜ Tina Biggs asked the board about having a piece of property rezoned or annexed out of the village.