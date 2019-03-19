Paxton Police Blotter (March 19, 2019)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Brandon E. Lilly, 36, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. The traffic stop was conducted after police checked the registration plates on the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that Lilly was driving and found that its registered owner had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ James A. Hays, 53, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw Hays driving a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck at 76 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, Hays allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. Hays refused to provide a breath sample after being taken to the county jail. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Omar Angel, 26, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Friday, March 15, in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after police allegedly saw the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that Angel was driving cross the center line. During the traffic stop, Angel allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. The vehicle Angel was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Anna M. Rhodes, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Taft Street. The traffic stop was conducted after police checked the registration plates on the 2019 Jeep Liberty that Rhodes was driving and found that its registered owner had a suspended license. During the traffic stop, police found 0.5 grams of cannabis and a marijuana-filled cigar in the vehicle, but no additional tickets were issued. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.