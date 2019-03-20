Catholic priests who served Ford, Iroquois counties named in report on sexual misconduct

“The Anderson Report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Dioceses in Illinois,” published by Jeff Anderson & Associates, includes the names, assignment histories, photographs and background information of 395 individuals who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct with minors and are associated with churches in the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Dioceses of Belleville, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Six Catholic priests who served parishes in Ford or Iroquois counties were among the nearly 400 Catholic clergy members and church staff in Illinois named in a report released Wednesday by a Minnesota-based law firm accusing them of sexual misconduct.

The 185-page report, published by Jeff Anderson & Associates, includes the names, assignment histories, photographs and background information of 395 individuals who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct with minors and are associated with churches in the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Dioceses of Belleville, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield.

The report is called “The Anderson Report on Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Dioceses in Illinois.” The information contained in the report was derived from publicly available sources, claims made by survivors to the dioceses and religious orders responsible for the offenders, and legal settlements made as a result of claims for child sexual abuse.

“The danger of sexual abuse in Illinois is clearly a problem of today, not just the past,” the report said. “This will continue to be a danger until the identities and histories of sexually abusive clerics, religious employees and seminarians are made public.”

The report was released on the heels of an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office into Catholic clergy sexual abuse. The attorney general’s investigation determined, among other findings, that the Illinois Dioceses had received allegations related to sexual abuse for about 690 clergy but had only publicly identified 185 clergy as being “credibly” accused of sexual abuse.

The six priests who had served the Ford-Iroquois area who were named in the report — one of whom is believed to still be living — were:

➜ Fr. Phillip Dedera, who served St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton from 1986 to 1988. According to the report, Dedera was removed from ministry in 2002 after allegations of abuse were made public. The alleged abuse occurred while Dedera was assigned to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Romeoville. Four years later, in 2006, a second man came forward claiming he was sexually abused more than 100 times by Dedera at age 11 or 12 while serving as an altar boy at St. Pius X in Lombard. Years later, in 2015, another man filed a lawsuit alleging Dedera had ignored his screams while another priest, Fr. Henry Slade, assaulted him after he refused a sex act and that afterwards, Dedera offered him marijuana to “help him forget” the assault. Dedera was included on the Diocese of Joliet’s list of “Diocesan Priests with Credible Allegation(s) of Sexual Misconduct with Minors Made Against Them While Serving in the Diocese of Joliet” with “Substantiated Allegations.” Dedera’s whereabouts and whether he has access to children since 2003 are unknown, although as of 2016 it is believed he may have been residing in Batavia, Ill.

➜ The late Fr. Paul F. Dinan, who served St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton from 1945 to 1954 and then again from 1974 to 1975 and from 1979 to 1980. After his retirement in 1981, Fr. Dinan lived in Paxton from 1987 to 1996. The Paxton church’s parish hall at one time was named in his honor. Allegations of sexual abuse of a minor were made against Fr. Dinan after he died in 1996. Fr. Dinan was named on the Diocese of Joliet’s list of “Diocesan Priests with Credible Allegation(s) of Sexual Misconduct with Minors Made Against Them While Serving in the Diocese of Joliet” with “Credible Allegations but Unresolved.”

➜ The late Fr. J. Anthony Meis, who served St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery from 1981 to 1988 and Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse from 1989 to 1994. In 1994, it is believed that Fr. Meis left his position at Saints Mary and Joseph amid allegations that he sexually abused a child at Saints Mary and Joseph in the late 1980s. After Fr. Meis reportedly received therapy, he was sent to serve in St. Louis at St. Anthony’s Medical Center from 1994 until he was removed from ministry in 2002. Fr. Meis has been named in at least one civil lawsuit and was included in the Diocese of Joliet’s list of “Diocesan Priests with Credible Allegation(s) of Sexual Misconduct with Minors Made Against Them While Serving in the Diocese of Joliet” with “Substantiated Allegations.” Fr. Meis died in 2015.

➜ The late Fr. Lee Ryan, who served St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka from 1992 to 2010. In 2010, a survivor accused Fr. Ryan of child sexual abuse in 1974 at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. Fr. Ryan was removed from ministry in 2010 and temporarily returned to ministry in 2012, only to be removed again later that year. Fr. Ryan has been named in at least one civil lawsuit and was named on the Diocese of Joliet’s list of “Diocesan Priests with Credible Allegation(s) of Sexual Misconduct with Minors Made Against Them While Serving in the Diocese of Joliet” with “Substantiated Allegations.” Fr. Ryan died in 2016.

➜ The late Fr. Bernard “B.J.” Tomaszewski, who served Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City from 1925 to 1926. According to the Diocese of Peoria, Fr. Tomaszewski was removed from ministry in 1946. In 2019, Fr. Tomaszewski was added to the Diocese of Peoria’s list of “Priests Removed from Ministry Due to Allegations of Abuse of a Minor.” Fr. Tomaszewski is believed to be deceased.

➜ The late Fr. Oliver T. Walsh, who served St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Piper City from 1972 to 1975. Credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor were made against Fr. Walsh after his death in 1975. Fr. Walsh was named on the Diocese of Joliet’s list of “Diocesan Priests with Credible Allegation(s) of Sexual Misconduct with Minors Made Against Them While Serving in the Diocese of Joliet” with “Credible Allegations But Unresolved.”