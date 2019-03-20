Proposed hog-confinement facility near Sibley not yet OK'd by state

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture needs more time to decide whether a proposed hog-confinement facility to be built west of Sibley meets the eight siting criteria of the Livestock Management Facilities Act.

The state ag department was expected to issue a determination Wednesday under a self-imposed deadline, but the agency’s website still listed the application for the proposed 5,600-head swine facility as “pending” as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Agency spokesman Morgan Booth said in an email Wednesday that the department was “requesting some additional information, so no determination has been made at this time.”

According to the state ag department’s website, if the agency finds that additional information is required to reach a decision, the department can request such information, and “in such cases, the decision will be made after the owner of the proposed facility responds to the additional information request.”

Earlier this year, trustees for the village of Sibley objected to the facility’s construction along Illinois 165 about 1.5 miles west of Sibley, saying in a letter to the Ford County Board that they were concerned about the possibility that a strong odor of hog manure could invade the town and subsequently compromise community growth, tourism, recreation and economic development.

The village board asked the county board to issue a non-binding recommendation to the state ag department against approving the facility’s application.

The county board then voted last month to not recommend the facility be built, saying that its construction would not meet one of the eight siting criteria — the one requiring the facility to be “consistent with existing community growth, tourism, recreation or economic development.”

County board members against the facility cited odor concerns and asked if the Hartman family — who would own and operate the facility — could re-site the facility on their own property to mitigate those concerns.