Termination of water-tower repainting contract up for vote in Elliott

ELLIOTT — Residents’ concerns about sinking more money into the town’s 68-year-old water tower — and paying more on their water bills as a result — have prompted the Elliott Village Board to reconsider spending $200,000 to repaint it.

The board’s president, Russell Ehlers, said village trustees last Thursday instructed the town’s engineering firm, Donohue & Associates of Champaign, to look into the financial repercussions of terminating the village’s contract with Viking Industrial Painting of Omaha, Neb., the firm hired for $198,000 to repaint the tower’s 50,000-gallon tank.

The termination of the contract will be up for a vote at the board’s April 9 meeting, Ehlers said.

The board’s reconsideration of the project was prompted by a petition circulated by residents opposing it. Some residents did not want just a short-term cosmetic fix, but instead better water quality and especially better water pressure.

Some were also concerned about a $32 surcharge the village was to impose on residents’ bimonthly water bills for the next 12 years in order to repay a $300,000 bond to cover the project’s costs.

After residents complained about the surcharge, the board arranged to have the bond repayment term extended to 20 years, reducing the bimonthly surcharge to $22, Ehlers said.

Some residents, however, then objected to the project entirely, suggesting a new water tower be built instead.

“So we decided to find other avenues that we could go to,” Ehlers said, with the termination of the repainting contract among those considered.

Ehlers noted, however, that there likely would be a “high-priced” contract termination fee, adding that residents would be paying much more to build a new water tower for “millions of dollars” than to repaint the existing one.

“I don’t think they actually realize what they’re up against — what it’s going to cost,” Ehlers said. “Basically, we’re going to tell (the public) what we find out, and they aren’t going to like it.”

The nearby village of Ludlow, Ehlers noted, is seeking a USDA grant to cover 70 percent of the $2.8 million in costs of replacing the town’s water mains and water plant. But even with having to pay only 30 percent of the costs, Ehlers said, Ludlow residents will undoubtedly pay “a lot of money.”

For a similar-sized project to become even somewhat affordable for Elliott residents, there would need to be many more water meters as a result of economic or residential growth, Ehlers said — something that does not appear imminent or even likely.

“Elliott is not going to grow. It’s going to sit there. No industry is coming in. We have no taxation,” Ehlers said. “You’ve got to have more water meters. You’ve got to have another hundred water meters to pay that kind of money, and (some residents) don’t understand that.”

