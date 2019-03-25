Gibson City Police Lt. Tony Row stands in front of a flag on the wall of the police department’s front room that was made in memory of former Police Chief Eric Hyatt, who died in July 2017 following a 6 1/2-year battle with colon cancer. The 44-year-old Row was diagnosed two months ago with colon cancer that had also spread to his liver.

GIBSON CITY — In his 10 years working for the Gibson City Police Department, Tony Row treated everyone with respect, whether it was someone he was arresting or a senior citizen he was helping.

Everyone seemed to respect him, too, as was evident following his untimely death Saturday after a courageous, nine-month battle with colon cancer.

“He was a dear friend and an honest man who always showed me and my children nothing but respect,” said Gibson City resident and cancer survivor Dawn Parenti.

“Arrestees, senior citizens, kids — everybody was treated with respect,” Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said. “You won’t find anybody who has anything bad to say about Tony Row.”

The 44-year-old Row was the second Gibson City police officer to succumb to colon cancer in the last two years. Not even a year before Mr. Row was diagnosed last June with Stage 4 colon cancer, his beloved colleague, Police Chief Eric Hyatt, lost his 6 1/2-year fight with the same disease.

Rosendahl said his small police department is “obviously very upset and trying to handle it and grieve and be there for the family.”

“It’s hard,” Rosendahl said. “We’re all in a little bit of denial still. It’s just hard to process. ... We’re trying to pull together and be there for the family. Tony and (his widow) Stacey and their (three) kids are all in our prayers, and we’ll do anything and everything we can for them to help them get through this.”

Rosendahl said the community’s support to Mr. Row’s family and his colleagues in the police department is much appreciated.

“Gibson City just amazes me anytime any kind of tragic event like this happens,” Rosendahl said. “Everybody pulls together.”

Local churches sent prayer requests to Mr. Row’s family during Sunday’s services. Organizations and citizens posted messages on Facebook offering their prayers and their support, as well.

Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran, a Gibson City resident, was among those impacted by Mr. Row’s death.

“Tony and I worked together for several years, and I called him a friend and really want to pray for his family,” Doran said. “He was just a great guy, and I’ll miss him a lot.”

Like Mr. Hyatt before him, Mr. Row kept a positive attitude and did not let cancer end his life without a battle. The Gibson City police lieutenant even continued to work as his health allowed him as he underwent chemotherapy treatments over the past year.

“After those first few days (following the diagnosis), I just decided I’m not going to accept it,” Mr. Row told the Ford County Record last August. “I mean, I’m going to die when I’m going to die, but I’m not going to be the kind of guy who sits around and mopes around and feels sorry for himself and waits for it. I’m going to keep doing what I do and be there for my kids and try to make (life) as normal as possible.”

Mr. Row was greatly appreciative of the support from his fellow officers and the community as a whole as he was battling the disease.

“Everything’s been great — from the city administration to the chief to the town itself,” Mr. Row said last year. “I mean, everybody’s just come out and rallied around us. I haven’t had to want for anything or even ask for anything. As a matter of fact, I’ve got to ask for people to kind of stop (helping) because I feel bad they’re doing so much for me, to be honest with you. We’ve had about every kind of casserole known to man dropped off at our house at one time or another, and people mowing our grass, washing our cars. And there’s been a lot of donations. A group of kids did a lemonade stand and just raised an incredible amount of money for a lemonade stand.

“That’s just the generosity of the people in this town.”

Mr. Row had been working for the Gibson City Police Department since 2009. He started as the department’s canine officer before becoming a patrolman around 2012 or 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in July 2017 and then lieutenant later that year following the death of Mr. Hyatt and the subsequent promotion of Rosendahl to Mr. Hyatt’s position.

Prior to coming to Gibson City, Mr. Row worked as an officer from 2001 to 2009 in East Dubuque, from 2000 to 2001 as a correctional officer for the Iowa Department of Corrections and from 1997 to 2000 as a patrolman in Nokomis in his native Montgomery County.

Visitation for Mr. Row will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, and his funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location, Rosendahl said.

“He was a strong man who faced all of his fears head-on,” Parenti said about Mr. Row. “He will definitely be missed in our community. ... Thankfully, there is no cancer in heaven.”

