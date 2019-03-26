Indoor aquatics facility eyed for 2021 opening in Gibson City

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City residents could have an indoor public swimming pool by August 2021, members of an exploratory committee learned last Tuesday night.

Mike Friend, engineering manager, and Bruce Brown, landscape architectural manager, both of the Farnsworth Group in Champaign, told the committee that the entire facility could be built at a cost of $2 million to $3 million using municipal loans.

Early on in the meeting, committee member Paul Phillips read two letters from residents in both Paxton and Gibson City, both requesting an indoor pool due to the aging nature of both communities’ pools. One of the letters said that patients at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City might be able to exercise and receive therapy at an indoor facility, plus older adults could use it year-round instead of having to travel to Champaign.

Quickly, the committee decided against an outdoor facility, and instead decided that Gibson City’s new pool would have to be an indoor one.

“I think it has to be indoor in order to get the hospital involved and the community involved,” Mayor Dan Dickey said. “It’s not going to be just kids in the summertime, and so I think indoor is the only way to go.”

Among the reasons for an indoor facility is the limited nature of the pool season and that a year-round facility could be used primarily by adults and for pool parties, whereas the current facility is used mostly by children.

Pool manager Randy Ferguson said kids do not come to Gibson City’s existing outdoor swimming pool for the entire length of the pool season as it stands right now.

“June we’re busy, July it cuts off to about half and August is non-existent because kids are in sports and practices are every day,” Ferguson explained.

Dickey said in order to have major financial donations, he believed a pool that only operates two months out of the year would not be worthwhile.

Friend, a Gibson City native who has lived for more than 30 years near Flanagan, mentioned that Flanagan and nearby Pontiac have indoor public swimming pools, both of which are operated in conjunction with and are physically attached to local public schools, allowing students and community members to use the pools year-round.

Friend explained that on a typical school day, Flanagan Memorial Pool is open beginning at 5 a.m. for three hours of public use. Following school dismissal at 3 p.m., the pool is once again open to the public until 8 p.m., allowing for lap time, water aerobics and water sports.

In addition, Flanagan-Cornell High School students use the pool for physical education classes, where each student receives swimming lessons.

“By the time a Flanagan senior graduates, they have had four to six weeks of swim lessons every year,” Friend said.

The nearby Pontiac Natatorium is open at the same times, with open swimming in the evening and a combination of adult classes and school use in the other times.

Brown also brought up the fact that with Illinois’ new $15 minimum wage going into effect, pools would need to be open longer in order to make money.

Ferguson said that the existing Gibson City pool is allotted $30,000 each summer for its budget, which he said is used up without much money coming in, or essentially a $30,000 loss. Brown then added that city leaders in Chillicothe have said that their pool would need to be given $70,000 a year with the new minimum wage in order to stay afloat.

“The summer season is just too short,” Brown said. “You can’t make enough revenue unless the city is willing to take a loss on that every year, and there’s no reason to. Pools are becoming indoor aquatic centers and outdoor ones are becoming splash pads, which is more of an entertainment aspect. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the outdoor pool will be a thing of the past.”

Brown said the city could recycle some of the water it would use at the new facility, reducing costs there.

Dickey asked if the diving pool would be necessary. Brown replied that in the communities where the Farnsworth Group has built new pools — Chillicothe and Morton — that type of pool is highly popular with plenty of use.

In the case of the Gibson City indoor facility, he said that the pool could be L-shaped with the long end being used for laps and open swimming and the short end for diving, with the pools being separated by rope.

Friend said that some state grants are available for the project, but the city would have to take bonds out to pay for the project. The city has $160,000 already on hand through donations.

Dickey asked both engineers if the new facility could be opened up in 2021, as the current facility is not expected to pass inspection due to crumbling facilities and no wheelchair access. Friend said the indoor one could potentially be open in fall 2021.

In that scenario, the existing outdoor pool would be open this summer and next summer, then be demolished in August 2020 before re-opening one year later. Residents would have to go without a pool for the 2021 summer season but then would be rewarded with a year-round indoor facility.

In the meantime, Dickey said the group will have a meeting in the future with a different engineering firm out of Champaign to discuss options. Then, the committee will recommend an agreement on a project and present it to Gibson City Council members.

