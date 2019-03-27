Barickman co-sponsors legislation to protect middle-class families from tax hikes

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters may have the opportunity to increase the threshold for lawmakers to raise taxes, thanks to a constitutional amendment co-sponsored by state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

Under current law, lawmakers only need a majority vote to raise income taxes or create new taxes. SJRCA12 would raise the threshold to increase taxes, or implement new ones, to a super-majority vote.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed a number of a new taxes and tax increases, along with campaigning on an idea to switch to a progressive tax system. Barickman has heard concerns from many of his constituents that a progressive tax would make it too easy for the Legislature to raise taxes on middle-class families.

“There’s a lot of talk this year about new taxes, raising taxes, and changing tax systems,” said Sen. Barickman. “Increasing the number of votes required to raise and implement taxes is a good way to slow down the constant cycle of new and higher taxes that continues to hurt middle-class families.

“It always seems like it’s harder to make cuts than to raise taxes. I believe this proposal would balance the scales better and make sure that cost-cutting moves are considered just as much as higher taxes.”

If SJRCA12 passes the Legislature, it would be placed on the ballot for the 2020 election, so that voters would ultimately decide whether to implement the idea.

“I believe the voters of Illinois deserve the right to vote on putting this important protection into the state constitution,” said Barickman.

