Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 27, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Michael R. Perkinson, 66, of Piper City, for driving with a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
DUI
• Reggie R. Weppler, 38, of Buckley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 24, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Brittni Mae Gerdes, 30, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Janet Reyes, 30, of Onarga, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Ethan Gunnar Keller, 18, of Watseka, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Theresa S. Nelson, 51, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Nathaniel Davis King Bissel, 29, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kayla R. Wilson, 31, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Natasha R. Longest, 35, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Tania M. Davila, 37, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Guandalupe Guzman, 56, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Koree L. Watson, 24, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 24, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Amanda B. Kurland, 36, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Reggie R. Weppler, 38, of Buckley, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Matthew E. Hoffman, 22, of Park Ridge, for disregarding a stop sign.
Ordinance violations
• Brittani Shurr, no age listed, of Roberts, for three inoperable motor vehicles.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Gerald Brandon of Gibson City vs. Kayla Sutherly of Gibson City.
• Nick Osborn and Tiffany Osborn vs. Matthew Borden and Theresa Borden.
Small claims
• Kafer Ag Services LLC of Gibson City vs. Doug Miller of Charleston.
Family (Child support)
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Matthew Anderson.
• Anja Strebeck vs. Shawn Schlickman.
• Alexandria Nettleton vs. Donovan Spinelli.
• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Harlee Nelson.
Orders of protection
• Douglas E. Shadix vs. Patrick M. Shadix.
