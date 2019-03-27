Ford County Circuit Court cases (March 27, 2019)

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Michael R. Perkinson, 66, of Piper City, for driving with a revoked/suspended driver’s license.



DUI

• Reggie R. Weppler, 38, of Buckley, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 24, of Rantoul, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Brittni Mae Gerdes, 30, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Janet Reyes, 30, of Onarga, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Ethan Gunnar Keller, 18, of Watseka, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Theresa S. Nelson, 51, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Nathaniel Davis King Bissel, 29, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kayla R. Wilson, 31, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Natasha R. Longest, 35, of Hoopeston, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Tania M. Davila, 37, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Guandalupe Guzman, 56, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Koree L. Watson, 24, of Buckley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Weylin T. Williams Jr., 24, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Amanda B. Kurland, 36, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Reggie R. Weppler, 38, of Buckley, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Matthew E. Hoffman, 22, of Park Ridge, for disregarding a stop sign.



Ordinance violations

• Brittani Shurr, no age listed, of Roberts, for three inoperable motor vehicles.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Gerald Brandon of Gibson City vs. Kayla Sutherly of Gibson City.

• Nick Osborn and Tiffany Osborn vs. Matthew Borden and Theresa Borden.



Small claims

• Kafer Ag Services LLC of Gibson City vs. Doug Miller of Charleston.



Family (Child support)

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Matthew Anderson.

• Anja Strebeck vs. Shawn Schlickman.

• Alexandria Nettleton vs. Donovan Spinelli.

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services vs. Harlee Nelson.



Orders of protection

• Douglas E. Shadix vs. Patrick M. Shadix.