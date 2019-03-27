List of upcoming community events (March 27, 2019)

The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.



A potluck dinner for persons over age 55 is held on the fourth Thursday of each month through October in Gibson City. It is held in the Senior Center at the South Park. Chicken and a cold drink are provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own dinnerware.



Family Night meals will be held April 12 and May 10 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6289, located at 122 S. Lott Blvd. in Gibson City. Served each month, from 5 to 7 p.m., will be fish and chicken dinners. Dine-in and carryout orders are available for purchase.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Orders can be arranged by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center in Gibson City at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be on the second weekend of May.



The Paxton Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at the library at 7 p.m. April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, 219 S. Margaret St., Piper City. Visitors are always welcome to attend — including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. Their first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at the weekly meetings. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting spaghetti dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 and May 3. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders will also be available but are not all-you-can-eat. The cost of the meal is $7.



The Elliott Amvets will hold a mountain oyster fry at noon on the last Saturday of each month — April 27 and May 25. Meals cost $10 per person and include mountain oysters, gizzards and livers. For more information, people can call 217-419-0247.



The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



The GriefShare support group is meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Gibson City Bible Church. The church is located at 309 N. Illinois 47 in Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.



Doug Allen Nash will present a Johnny Cash tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Tickets cost $28 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance in Hoopeston at City Hall, Mr. B’s, Treasured Roots, Hoopeston DACC and the theater. They may also be purchased at thelorrainetheatre.com. Prior to the show starting at 5:30 p.m., the United Methodist Church located across from the theater will serve a dinner featuring three of Johnny Cash’s favorite foods — chili, cornbread and peanut butter cookies — along with potato soup for free-will donations.



The Tri-County Players will present “Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral” on March 29-31 and April 5-7 at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. For reservations, people can call 217-379-7028. Walk-ins are welcome, as well.

In this convulsively funny comedy by Peg Kehret, everything goes from bad to awful. John is anxious about turning 60 and having done nothing with his life. His loving wife, Marianne, decides to show him he is wrong by hosting a surprise funeral instead of a birthday party. Sounds strange, but her intentions are good — she wants him to know how much he’s loved. It’s to be a fantastic surprise party for guests, relatives, the undertaker and, most of all, John. But there’s a mixup. John catches wind of Marianne’s plans for the funeral and assumes she is planning to murder him. He purchases a plane ticket to Mexico to escape. When Marianne finds the plane ticket, she thinks John is leaving her. Their teenage daughter and the neighbors all have other even wackier ideas. This delightful mess is amazingly resolved in a hurricane of hilarity.

The show will be directed by Tammy Belanger. John is played by Tom Janowski, with Pam Herriott as Marianne, Sherilyn McIntyre as Marianne’s best friend Jackie, Greg Herriott as Jackie’s husband Russ, Renea Walters as John and Marianne’s daughter Elizabeth, and BJ Irish as Mr. Jansen.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Council of Catholic Women of St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



A pancakes and sausage breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Piper City United Methodist Church. The event’s proceeds will be donated to Piper City Pride’s sesquicentennial celebration committee. The meal includes pancakes, sausage patties, eggs and a drink. The cost is $7, with kids ages 4-12 eating for $3 and kids under age 4 eating free of charge.



A benefit for the late Ron Ennen will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Roberts Gym in Roberts. The benefit is being organized by St. Peter Lutheran Church in Thawville in honor of Mr. Ennen’s dedication to the church. Mr. Ennen died Dec. 3 at age 74. A meal of pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and a drink will be offered for free-will donations. There will be chances to win a 55-inch smart 4K Samsung television, with tickets for the drawing costing $10 each or $25 for three. There will also be a silent auction and bake sale.



The Tri-County Players will hold auditions for the summer musical “Wonderland!” by James Devita from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at the Paxton Market Street Theatre. Nine to 15 people between the ages of 13 and 21 are needed to fill roles. Those auditioning should bring an audition song. They will be taught a simple dance and read excerpts from the play. To arrange a different audition time, people can contact director Tammy Belanger at 217-766-1174. “Wonderland!” is an unabashedly silly adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass.” With hip-hopping music, it is an upbeat, coming-of-age story that audiences of all ages will adore. The show includes favorite familiar characters of Alice’s “Wonderland,” along with dozens of new ones, including a baseball team, a gospel group called The Responsibilities, a train conductor, star-struck tourists and plastic light-saber-wielding knights.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School’s seventh-graders will present “A Night at the Museum,” showcasing students’ Living Wax Museum characters, from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the school’s commons area. The public is invited to attend.



The Country Theatre Workshop will offer auditions for the youth show “Charlotte’s Web” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and at noon Sunday, April 7, at the theater, located on Illinois 49 about two miles north of Cissna Park. Audition forms and other information can be found at www.countrytheatre.org.



Battle Creek Country will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Melvin Community Hall. The admission fee is $10 for persons age 13 and older. Chicken and noodles, pie and drinks will be for sale by the Piper City Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower. Joining the Bellflower Country Opry Band on stage will be special guest performer Mike Porter. Prior to the show starting at 5 p.m., a ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served for a $6 fee. Tickets to the show cost $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. To reserve a seat or for more information, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The annual Paxton Community Sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Coady Park, located at the intersection of Fall and Summer streets on the city’s east edge. Sponsored by the Paxton Park District, the Community Sale features live auctions and a flea market, along with food vendors. For more information, contact the park district at 217-379-4203 or paxtonparkdistrict@gmail.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Immanuel Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. The blood drive is sponsored by the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. To arrange for an appointment to donate blood at the drive, people can call Gigi Jarboe at 217-781-2255.



Free developmental screening is being offered Thursday, April 11, at the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church at 260 S. Union St. in Paxton for children ages 3 to 5 in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district. Children 3 to 5 years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and preschool skills. There are two free preschool classes (PREP/pre-K and early childhood special education) available to children who qualify. Children must attend the screening to be eligible. Parents can contact Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton at 217-379-2531 to make an appointment and for additional details. The preschool screening is a service of the PBL school district, Ford County Public Health Department and Ford County Special Education Cooperative.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball is set for Friday, April 12, at The Sand Trap, 120 E. 1st St., Gibson City. A meal catered by Drummer Creek Catering will be served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with music performed by the Libido Funk Circus from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $25 each with the meal included or $15 each without the meal included. The theme of the Rotary Ball will be baseball, since the Major League Baseball season will just then be getting under way. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite baseball T-shirt. Tickets are available from Rotary Club members. Persons who buy tickets before April 12 will have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win $500.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



The Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services Foundation is hosting our Donor Recognition Event on Saturday, April 13, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. During the invitation-only event, attendees will hear from GAHHS Chief Executive Officer Rob Schmitt about the new medical office building project. The event will serve as the official launch for the capital campaign for the project. Heavy appetizers begin at 6:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. At the conclusion of the event, attendees will have a chance to win a prize.



The village of Arrowsmith will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Arrowsmith Community Center.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie Champions 4-H Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Saybrook Willing Workers 4-H Club will be held, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Saybrook Community Center, the town’s old grade school. Children ages 9 and under can participate. Prizes will be awarded.



Iroquois County adults with criminal records have the opportunity for a fresh start. Second Chance Saturday, an expungement/sealing summit, is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at Kankakee Community College’s South Extension Center.



The Foosland Sportmen’s Club will host splatterboard shoot on Sunday, April 14. The splatterboard shoot starts at 8 a.m., with a cooked-to-order breakfast offered beforehand starting at 6 a.m. After each shoot, there will be an “Annie” tournament starting around 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be available for those staying for the “Annie” tournament. Also, on Jan. 1, a raffle will be conducted at 1 p.m. for a Kimber .45-caliber handgun.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Tuesday, April 16, at the Engelbrecht Farm, located at 275 N. Ford County Road 1400 East in rural Paxton. The event begins with a happy hour sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the annual business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Jessica Tharp, who will present “Beyond the Sign: Engaging in Trust using the 3 C’s: Character, Culture and Community.” Tickets cost $25. Attendees are asked to wear business attire. Reservation forms may be obtained from the chamber by emailing paccdirector@outlook.com and should be returned with payment by April 5 to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club will hold a cash bash on Saturday, April 20, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event starts at 5 p.m. A performance by the band Jury’s Out will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors will be opened to the public at 8:30 p.m. for people to watch the band. Proceeds will benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club.



Strictly Kids Resale Shop at 108 N. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Gibson City is hosting an Easter Extravaganza event on Saturday, April 20. The event will include an appearance by the Easter bunny from 10 a.m. to noon, face painting and ice cream for 25 cents. Coinciding with the event is the grand opening of Expressions Boutique in downtown Gibson City. Also, the Gibson City Lions Club’s Easter egg hunt will be held that morning at 8 a.m. in Gibson City’s North Park.



The annual Draggin’ Main car cruise returns to Paxton on Saturday, April 20. The event will take place, rain or shine, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Market Street in the downtown. The informal event celebrates the tradition of “dragging Main,” an activity that was popular among Paxton’s teenagers years ago. It’s also a way to meet new and old friends and see a wide range of classic and custom vehicles. Anyone can participate in “Draggin’ Main,” which organizer Debi Chapman-Hermann likened to a townwide “family reunion.” Children, moms, dads, grandparents and even animals have got in the act in past editions of the annual event.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Peace Meal program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Pillar & Ground Independent Baptist Church in Gibson City is hosting a free pancake breakfast after a brief outdoor sunrise service on Sunday, April 21. The sunrise service will commence at about 6 a.m., and the morning church service will be at about 7:15 a.m. There will be a scavenger hunt for children. The church is located at 12th and Lawrence streets in Gibson City.



A benefit for Gibson City Police Lt. Tony Row is set for Saturday, April 27, at the American Legion post in downtown Gibson City. The benefit will begin with dinner at 4 p.m. with the cost of the meal being $10 per person. From 4 to 8 p.m. will be a silent auction. At 7 p.m., a live auction begins. Entertainment will be provided throughout the night by D.J. Steve Anderson and Mank & Sass. Row has been battling colon cancer. Persons who are unable to attend the benefit but would like to donate are asked to contact Amanda at 217-841-1696 or Carrie at 217-202-3613.



The Vicki Duke Benefit will be held Saturday, April 27, at the Melvin Community Hall. The event will raise funds to help defray Duke’s ongoing medical expenses. Duke recently suffered three brain aneurysms and had successful surgery to correct them. Her prognosis is good; however, she will be unable to return to work for several months. The benefit will begin at 5 p.m. with a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, sides and dessert. The cost of the meal will be a free-will donation. Bill Kruse will serve as auctioneer at 6:30 p.m. Raffle tickets for a quilt will be available, and a 50/50 raffle will also be offered. Winners will be announced that evening but do not need to be present. The benefit will conclude at 8 p.m. Donation checks can be made out to “Vicki Duke Benefit” and mailed to JoAnn Althouse, 209 N. Crossley St., Melvin, IL 60952. Inquiries can be directed to jalthouse40@yahoo.com.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Upper Room. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the band program at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus #8229. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Inner Guard Widow Sons. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a local toy drive organized by Kaye Harper. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The seventh annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 13. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the American Legion No. 568 Help Hometown Heroes program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Girl Scouts. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Accolade Healthcare. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a church camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Boy Scouts Troop No. 32 in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Association Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the GAB Women’s Group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Toys for Tots program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions R Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.

































