Police Blotter (March 27, 2019)

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Reggie R. Weppler, 38, of Buckley, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Dawn Avenue. Police pulled over Weppler’s 2005 GMC Sierra after they allegedly saw him driving northbound on U.S. 45 south of Paxton at 68 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. Weppler allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breath test after being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail. An open 12-ounce can of Bud Light was allegedly found in his vehicle, which was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 1:45 p.m. Friday, March 22, on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 57. The accident occurred when William Noble, 71, of Champaign, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape and rear-ended a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Heather R. Simpson, 41, of Paxton, as Simpson was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Ottawa Road.

➜ Tania M. Davila, 37, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 1:05 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after a police officer, who was aware that Davila’s license was suspended, allegedly saw Davila driving a 2006 Chevrolet Venture. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Robert W. Bernard, 56, of Champaign, was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage on Thursday, March 21, following a hit-and-run accident that was reported at 1:56 p.m. The accident occurred when Bernard was backing a 2015 Nissan Ultima out of a parking space in the 100 block of North Market Street downtown and clipped the rear end of a parked, unoccupied 2018 Honda Odyssey owned by Kelsey Montoya of Dewey. No injuries were reported.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Kelli L. Shine, 46, of 532 N. Lott Blvd., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Friday, March 22.

➜ Levieux M. Tasse, 24, of Bloomington, for criminal trespass to real property on Wednesday, March 20.

➜ Dryson D. Dodson, 29, of Bloomington, for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Monday, March 18.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jessie K. McGehee, 37, of Danforth, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Sunday, March 24.

➜ Emily S. Buhrmester, 24, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for resisting arrest on Friday, March 22.

➜ Matthew F. Short, 44, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for contempt of court on Thursday, March 21.

➜ Madison E. LeClair, 24, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a violation of an order of protection on Wednesday, March 20.

➜ Kelly L. McCray, 42, of Martinton, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated domestic battery on Tuesday, March 19.