Board to discuss removal, preservation of artifacts from PBL Eastlawn School

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s buildings and grounds committee will meet Monday night to discuss the removal and preservation of artifacts from PBL Eastlawn School, which is expected to be torn down this fall.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room at the unit office in Paxton. It is open to the public.

School board members voted earlier this month to have Lee Farms Excavating bulldoze the 94-year-old building, whose students will be moving this fall into a two-story 63,400-square-foot addition being built on Clara Peterson Elementary School’s east side.

Lee Farms and General Waste Services will do the work for $1.15 million.

The demolition project will begin in earnest on Aug. 26 with asbestos abatement. That date was pushed back from July to allow the district to remove any artifacts from inside the building, which served as Paxton High School from 1925 to 1965 and then as a junior high school until 2005, when it became PBL Eastlawn School, an elementary school housing third- through fifth-graders.

After asbestos abatement is complete around the end of October, demolition will begin on the structure, with a final completion date of Dec. 20.

Voters approved a $30 million referendum in the November 2016 election to give the school district the funds it needed to build the addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and tear down PBL Eastlawn School.

District officials initially decided to wait on seeking bids for the demolition project in case a private buyer wished to transform the venerable learning institution into something different. Ultimately, however, the building’s advanced age necessitated the move to demolish it.