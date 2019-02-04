Buckley trustees hear complaints about water quality

BUCKLEY — Residents complained about the quality of their water to the Buckley Village Board during Monday night’s meeting.

One resident brought his home’s water filter to the meeting and showed it to the board. The filter, which had been in use only about a month, was black.

Other residents had complained of the same problem in previous meetings,

John McBride, owner of ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, said his firm would take water samples from residents having problems and have those samples tested.

Village Board President Sheree Stachura asked McBride if ERH could begin flushing the hydrants more often to see if that would help address the issues, and McBride agreed to do so every other month.



Other business

In other business Monday:

➜ Resident Jim Balk asked the board to explore other options before proceeding with building a sewage-treatment system. Balk said that nearby Bayles Lake uses a “hydro-action ultra BioLet system,” which he said costs about $12,000 to $15,000.

➜ The board voted to send a list of streets to be repaired this summer using $22,058 in motor-fuel tax (MFT) revenue to the Illinois Department of Transportation in preparation for soliciting bids from contractors.

➜ Village engineer Larry Johnson said that in a worst-case scenario, the village’s proposed water-tower repainting project may not be approved by the state until the state’s next fiscal year. Johnson said the board could proceed with soliciting bids at a cost of about $4,000 and be ready to proceed with the project as soon as the state approves the project. Or, Johnson said, the village could wait to solicit bids. The board voted to hold off on soliciting bids until the May meeting and see if there is any news on the project’s approval by that time. The board also voted to authorize Stachura to sign the necessary documents to allow the village to move forward with the bidding process in the event the village gets the state’s approval prior to the May meeting.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said painting of the Village Hall was almost complete and that he had added some insulation and window trim to the building. The board asked that he obtain cost estimates for either tile or linoleum for the Village Hall’s floors and bring them to the May meeting.

➜ Miller said he had repaired some brick on Elm Street.

➜ Board members voted to donate $500 in proceeds from the village’s monthly painting parties toward the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration.

➜ It was announced that the next painting party will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley.

➜ The board voted to seek bids for the removal of seven trees on village property.

➜ The board reviewed recommendations from the board’s personnel committee.

➜ The board made plans for its finance committee to meet before the next board meeting to discuss the possibility of granting pay raises to village employees.

➜ The board agreed to schedule a trash pickup day during the next meeting.

➜ The board scheduled a movie night for residents on June 1.

➜ The board learned that the village’s townwide garage sales are set for April 26-27.

➜ It was announced that the annual Buckley Fun Day celebration will be Saturday, June 15, at the Buckley Lake.