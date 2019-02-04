Paxton Police Blotter (April 2, 2019)

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Aaron N. Vazquez-Ramirez, 44, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for speeding (41 mph in a 30-mph speed zone) during a traffic stop at 5:53 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street. The 2007 Chevrolet Aveo that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Bernard A. Brown, 33, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving with a revoked driver’s license and was also ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Summer Street. The 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Matthew V. Harlen, 41, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating a vehicle with no rear registration lamp during a traffic stop at 9:52 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the intersection of Taft and Franklin streets. The 1995 Jeep Cherokee that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.