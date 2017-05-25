Boma, Hornstein serving as Growmark interns

BLOOMINGTON — Jesse Boma and Austin Hornstein, who are both agribusiness majors at Illinois State University, are participating in this year’s Growmark summer internship program.

Hornstein is the son of Carl and Beth Hornstein of Melvin. Boma is the son of Teresa and Scott Boma of Gibson City.

As interns, they will spend 12 weeks working for Growmark in Bloomington. They will complete a special project coordinated through the company.

Boma, Hornstein and 40 other interns will meet in August at the Growmark headquarters in Bloomington to discuss their experiences and present a summary of their projects.

The Growmark internship program began in 1959 with three interns. Since then, over 1,100 students have been involved in the program. This year’s interns represent 17 universities and will work at FS member cooperatives in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Ontario, Canada, as well as the Growmark corporate office in Bloomington and Growmark FS in the northeast. “Our internship program prepares students for real-world experiences in the workforce,” said Amie Hasselbring, Growmark’s university relations manager.