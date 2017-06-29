IDOA schedules Clean Sweep collection in Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Residents of eight Illinois counties — including Ford and Iroquois counties — can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals for free this year through the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s agricultural pesticide “Clean Sweep” program.

A “Clean Sweep” collection has been scheduled in late summer for Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Piatt and Vermilion counties, the department announced. The collection, which rotates among Illinois counties, is open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners who inherited unwanted agricultural pesticides with their property.

“There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program,” said Warren Goetsch, acting bureau chief of environmental programs. “The department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, the cost would be expensive. Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected.”

Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by July 14. Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials that will need to be handled.

Forms can be obtained either by calling the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Hotline at 800-641-3934 or by visiting one of the program sponsors, which include:

— Ford County Farm Bureau, 1381 S. Crescent St., Gilman.

— Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, 1380 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton.

— University of Illinois Extension, 916 W. Seminary Ave., Onarga.

— Iroquois County Farm Bureau, 1381 S. Crescent St., Gilman.

— Iroquois County Soil & Water Conservation District, 1001 E. Grant St., Suite A, Watseka.

Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The mailing address is: Clean Sweep Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL 62794-9281. The fax number is 217-524-4882. Participants then will be sent a reservation card indicating the date, time and location of their collection.

The “Clean Sweep” program began in 1990 in Illinois. Since the inception of the program, the Department has held 48 collection events through the state and collected 534,038 pounds of material from 1,940 participants.