SPRINGFIELD — Farmers and ranchers are reminded that they have until Aug. 1 to enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2017 crop year.

The programs trigger financial protections for participating agricultural producers when market forces cause substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.

“Producers have already elected ARC or PLC, but to receive program benefits they must enroll for the 2017 crop year by signing a contract before the Aug. 1 deadline,” said Richard L. Graden, acting state executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Farm Service Agency. “Please contact your local FSA office to schedule an appointment if you have not yet enrolled.”

Covered commodities under the programs include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long-grain rice, medium-grain rice, safflower seed, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

For more program information, contact a local FSA office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.