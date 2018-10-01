4-H club distributes awards to members

ROBERTS — The Town & Country Helpers 4-H Club held an awards ceremony during its Nov. 5 meeting at the Roberts Gym for its members who were not present at the Ford County 4-H Achievement Program on Oct. 29 at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City. Members received a variety of awards, ranging from certificates to medals to 4-H cups.

Also during the meeting:

➜ Roll call was taken using the question: “What is your favorite thing about Thanksgiving?”

➜ Secretary Spencer Meenen read the minutes from the last meeting.

➜ Treasurer Mitchell Meenen gave the club’s treasurer’s report.

➜ There was a discussion about the Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation Auction held Nov. 19 in Woodworth. Volunteers from the club fulfilled both of their shifts at the auction. The funds received from the auction pay for 4-H membership fees and programming.

➜ Questions about online project enrollment were answered.

➜ Feedback was given by members who attended the Ford-Iroquois County Federation meeting on Oct. 22.

➜ Club leader Kim Meenen shared announcements about Ag Career Night on Nov. 6. She also reminded Ford-Iroquois County Federation members that their next meeting would be held on Nov. 26.

➜ The club’s annual fundrasier was discussed. It was decided that members would continue to sell pizzas made by the club through Papa’s Pizzas.

➜ Talks and demonstrations were provided by Alex Rueck, Mitchell Meenen and Dalton Busboom. Rueck described his steers and his duties as vice president of the club. Meenen provided a visual demonstration of proper grain safety, describing equipment and safety procedures. Busboom talked about his woodworking project that now serves as a piano bench at his home.

The club’s next meeting was scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Gibson City, where the club was to visit with residents and participate in several activities. No talks or demonstrations were to be delivered.

