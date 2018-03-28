3 Iroquois County high school seniors awarded Farm Credit scholarships

Three high school seniors in Iroquois County were recently selected to receive a 2018 Farm Credit agriculture scholarship.

The $2,000 scholarships awarded to Travis Kaeb of Buckley, Julissa Garcia of Gilman and Abigail Wagner of Milford were among $60,000 in scholarships awarded to 30 high school seniors throughout central and southern Illinois for the purpose of pursuing agriculture-related majors and careers.

This is the 15th year of the Farm Credit agriculture scholarship program, which has awarded $400,000 to 329 students since 2004. Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to provide positive opportunities and lend support to young people with a passion for agriculture,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for Farm Credit Illinois. “These scholars will assume careers that shape the future of agriculture and rural America, in turn helping farm families succeed.”

Buckley’s Kaeb will graduate from Cissna Park High School and attend Parkland College in Champaign to study agricultural business, concentrating in precision agriculture. His parents are Warren and Jill Kaeb.

Gilman’s Garcia will graduate from Iroquois West High School and enroll in the Parkland Pathways program to study animal sciences. Her parents are Hilario and Domitila Garcia.

Milford’s Wagner will graduate from Milford High and attend Joliet Junior College in the agriculture transfer program. Her parents are Luke and Shelly Wagner.



FFA chapters receive funds

Farm Credit Illinois also recently awarded $400 grants to 50 4-H clubs and FFA chapters to deliver projects that will make their local communities better places to live.

Among the FFA chapters to be awarded a 2018 community improvement grant were the Cissna Park High School FFA chapter, for planting and maintaining a community garden at the school; and the Milford High School FFA chapter, for delivering a recreational project at Milford Park.

This is the 10th year that Farm Credit Illinois has funded community improvement grants; the total amount awarded is nearly $110,000.

“Farm Credit is grateful to team up with youth organizations to invest in the health of their communities, fulfilling our mission to support rural America and agriculture,” said Stoll. “We congratulate the 2018 grant recipients and salute them for making positive, tangible contributions to their local communities.”

Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and -directed agricultural lending cooperative serving 11,000 farm families, agribusinesses and rural landowners in the southern 60 counties of Illinois.