Buckley's Kaeb named Farm Credit agriculture scholar

BUCKLEY — Travis Kaeb of Buckley was recognized as one of 30 members of the class of 2018 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Farm Credit Illinois (FCI) in Mahomet on Thursday, May 31.

Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 190 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.

This fall, Kaeb will attend Parkland College in Champaign to study agricultural business, concentrating in precision agriculture with plans of working for his local John Deere dealership and eventually managing the family farm and mum business. His parents are Warren and Jill Kaeb.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to provide positive opportunities and lend support to young people with a passion for agriculture,” said Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will assume careers that shape the future of agriculture and rural America, in turn helping farm families succeed.”

Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and -directed agricultural lending cooperative serving 10,000 farm families, agribusinesses and rural landowners in the southern 60 counties of Illinois.