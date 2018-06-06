Ford County Fair entry deadline nearing

MELVIN — The deadline for all junior and open show entries at this year’s Ford County Fair is Monday, June 18.

Entries should be sent to: Jane Meyer, 1795 N. 1800 East Road, Thawville, IL 60968. They must be received or postmarked by June 18.

Entries may also be brought to the secretary’s office on the fairgrounds in Melvin between noon and 4 p.m. June 18.

Entry fees must accompany entry blanks. If entry fees are not paid by the June 18 deadline, the entries will be returned to the exhibitor.

Entry information and entry blanks can be found at fordcountyfair.org.

June 18 is also the deadline for entries in the fair’s Little Miss and Mister Pageant. Entry forms, as well as the address for submitting Little Miss and Mister entries, can be found on the fair’s website.

For additional information, people can email fordcofair@hotmail.com.