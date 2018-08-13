Iroquois County steer wins honors at state fair

SPRINGFIELD — Buckley resident Hunter Weber’s Hereford steer was named reserve grand champion Land of Lincoln steer during Saturday’s Parade of Champions at the Illinois State Fair.

Winning the coveted grand champion title in the junior show is something that all livestock competitors dream of and work hard trying to achieve. The reserve grand champion, grand champion Land of Lincoln, and reserve grand champion Land of Lincoln livestock were also selected. Only purebred animals bred and born Illinois, and owned and exhibited by Illinois residents, were eligible for the Land of Lincoln honors.

“This is a special event that gives these kids a chance to show off their hard work and be recognized for their dedication to agriculture. There is nothing better than that,” said Illinois Director of Agriculture Raymond Poe.

The Parade of Champions was not the end of the road for the winners. On Tuesday, the grand champion and grand champion Land of Lincoln livestock are to be sold in the Governor’s Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the sale go to the individual exhibitors and toward youth in agriculture, including 4-H and FFA.