4-H volunteers from area inducted into Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD — Sixty-seven 4-H program volunteers, including one each from Ford and Iroquois counties, were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame during an Aug. 14 celebration at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

Among this year’s 67 inductees were Roger Wycoff of Ford County and Barb Schumacher of Iroquois County. Also inducted were Kathy Mullins of Champaign County and David and Annie Winans of Vermilion County.

“These longtime volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” said Angie Barnard, the Illinois 4-H Foundation’s executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to each and every one of them to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”

The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills.