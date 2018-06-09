Governor expected to declare harvest season emergency

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to declare a harvest season emergency Friday, allowing farmers to apply to the Illinois Department of Transportation to get a free permit to haul 10 percent over their gross vehicle weight and axle weight limits on state highways.

Local road authorities will have the ability to grant a similar permit or waive the permit requirement on roads in their jurisdictions, as well.

“We appreciate Gov. Rauner declaring an emergency situation for the 2018 harvest season, especially in light of the declining incomes and market turmoil which farmers are currently facing,” said Richard Guebert Jr., president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “This declaration opens the door for increased efficiencies for farmers and truck drivers hauling agricultural commodities and will help offset any uncontrollable effects of weather and commodity markets, allowing farmers the freedom to move what is projected to be a record-breaking crop.”

The announcement is expected to be made at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Brent and Blake Ladage Farm in rural Auburn.