Informational meeting to be set for proposed swine facility near Sibley

PAXTON — The Ford County Board will ask the Illinois Department of Agriculture to conduct an informational hearing on a proposed swine facility to be built west of Sibley.

Phillip Hartman of Sibley last month completed an application to the department for a “2,240-animal-unit swine facility” that he wants to build about 1 1/2 miles west of Sibley.

During Monday night’s meeting of the county board, member Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts asked that the board’s chairman, Bob Lindgren of rural Loda, contact the department of agriculture about holding an informational hearing on the project.

The county board has the right to request a hearing. Alternatively, the hearing could be requested by citizens as long as 75 residents who are registered voters petition the county board to do so.

Questions about the proposed facility can be directed to the department of agriculture at 217-785-2427.



Other business

In other business:

➜ The board approved its annual tax levy for 2019, showing $3.499 million in property taxes to be collected next summer, up from $3.33 million last summer. The amount levied by the county has risen each year since at least 2013, when it totaled $2.8 million.

➜ The board approved contracts for law enforcement services with Kempton, Melvin and Roberts for $6,253, $10,646 and $7,735, respectively.

➜ The board approved dispatching agreements with Gibson City, Paxton and the Gibson Area Hospital Ambulance Service. The agreements require an annual payment of $20,000 from each entity.

➜ The board approved County Highway Engineer Greg Perkinson’s salary of $108,160, of which half will be paid using federal funds.

➜ The board approved a new food service and sanitation ordinance for the Ford County Public Health Department. The Illinois Department of Public Health required the county to adopt the new ordinance in order to comply with the 2013 U.S. Food Code.

➜ The board approved setting a new comp-time policy applying to the county’s full-time hourly employees. The policy may vary by department.

➜ The board approved revisions to two resolutions approved last month related to the raising of some county employees’ salaries.

➜ The board authorized the sale of property acquired by the county after its owner defaulted on their property taxes. The property in Button Township is to be sold to Helmuth A. Merkel for $795.