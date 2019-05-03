Sibley trustees hear from critic of confined animal feeding facilities

SIBLEY – Visitor Karen Hudson informed Sibley Village Board members Monday night of organizational and informational assistance available if they or another area group wishes to pursue opposing a 5,000-head hog-confinement facility proposed by the Hartman family about 1.45 miles from Sibley.

Hudson is a Peoria County farmer from Mapleton who is also a regional representative for the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project and a co-founder of Illinois Citizens for Clean Air and Water.

Both groups criticize current Illinois regulations for siting and oversight of confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Hudson said CAFOs do not even have to register with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Also, Illinois has less-stringent rules than neighboring states such as Iowa or Indiana.

Hudson likened the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s role as both promoter and permitter of CAFOs to “the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Hudson said her groups also work to shed light on new studies of health risks from CAFOs. She said all health information the groups disseminate is first fact-checked by Johns Hopkins University medical experts.

“It’s not just the smell, it’s what’s in the effluent,” Hudson warned.

One chemical being monitored is hydrogen sulfate, for which Hudson said there is no safe level. The chemical travels in plumes through the air, especially at night, and it can cause irreversible neurological damage.

Another way Hudson said the groups can help is by reviewing the facility’s application to the Illinois Department of Agriculture and all documentation and communications between the applicant and the agency for egregious errors and oversights. Hudson said one example failed to take notice of a stream directly adjacent to a proposed CAFO location, and two CAFO applications were halted recently due to 10 to 12 errors found by the two watchdog organizations.

“It’s important to take a stand,” Hudson urged.

Board members listened with interest but took no official action.

Last month, the village board voted 3-2 in favor of voicing opposition to the proposed hog-finishing facility by sending a letter to the Ford County Board saying village trustees feel the facility does not meet the last of eight siting criteria set forth by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The letter questioned whether the new construction is “consistent with specific projects involving community growth, tourism, recreation or economic development.” The letter said the proposed facility is incompatible, “due to odor,” with local recreation at the Sibley Lake and village parks, community tourism such as the Sibley Fourth of July celebration, downtown renewal and potential new business, and attracting or retaining village residents.

The letter “insists” that the county board not give a favorable recommendation in March to the Illinois Department of Agriculture for the proposed facility. The state agency has the final say in whether the facility is allowed.



Litigation over water damage

Attorney William Gerber, with offices in Fairbury and Paxton, updated board members about the status of ongoing litigation resulting from a dispute between subcontractors for Mediacom and the village.

A Sibley resident’s home incurred an estimated $25,000 worth of water damage after cable installers pierced a water line on the city’s right of way in front of the home. Gerber intends to seek dismissal of a “third-party complaint” by subcontractor Coast to Coast Construction. The complaint seeks restitution from the village, but Gerber said the complainant cannot produce the contract it references in the complaint, one which board members know does not exist.

A telephone conference hearing is set for March 11 with both parties’ attorneys and Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton.

Board members authorized an additional expense of $500 for Gerber’s estimated fees in the matter.



Other business

In other business:

➜ Merle Tjarks reported that recent troublesome water leaks have mostly been contained. Tjarks said communication with landlords of some vacant rental properties in Sibley quickly reduced total monthly consumption by 3,000 gallons.

➜ Board members voted to renew the village’s contract with Kaufman Disposal, which currently provides garbage pickup for $1,816 per month and will continue that rate for the next year. That means residents will continue paying $12 per month in fees for garbage removal. The only other request for the village’s waste-hauling business was deemed not to be a responsible bid. It was not prepared on a letterhead nor properly signed. Although the quoted rate was about half of Kaufman Disposal’s rate, the other hauler is known to have had problems with timeliness and maintaining valid landfill agreements.

➜ Board members decided the annual citywide clean-up day will be June 1, while March 16 was set as the date to take down the snowflake street decorations.

➜ Board member Ben Wurmnest, head of the streets and alleys committee, said he will prepare a list of areas to receive new tree plantings and also those trees that need to be removed.

➜ A committee was formed to begin seeking a used mini excavator in the price range of $25,000. If the committee finds equipment available near that price range, the entire board will then consider whether to make the purchase.