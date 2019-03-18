Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau offers scholarship for high school seniors

GILMAN — Graduating high school seniors planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture may apply for a scholarship to be awarded by the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation.

Applications are available at the Farm Bureau’s office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA chapter advisors.

To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must be a high school senior graduating in 2019; be a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau; study in an agriculture-related field; be a resident of Illinois; and submit a completed application and an official high school transcript by April 1 to the Farm Bureau’s office.

For more information or an application, people can contact the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.