Chicago Cubs books acquired by Gibson City library

GIBSON CITY — The Moyer District Library in Gibson City has acquired two books that Chicago Cubs fans may find interesting: “My Cubs: A Love Story” by Scott Simon” and “The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse” by Tom Verducci.
Other library news
In other library news:
➜ The library will show the movie “Kong: Skull Island” at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, as part of its Teen Summer Movie Series. The movie is open to children of all ages. Popcorn will be provided.
➜ Card-making classes are scheduled for 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the library. During each class, attendees will receive instructions and materials to make four cards. There is a $10 charge.
➜ The library is hosting a book sale from Thursday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 12. The cost will be $1 per bag of books on Saturday.
➜ The Rev. Paul Thomason will be at the library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, to tell about the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. Attendees of the program will receive free sunglasses. Thomason will also have his telescope available so attendees can look at the sky.
➜ During August, instructor-led Yoga classes will be available at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for on Aug. 11, Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. The classes will be given for free.
➜ “Snowflower and the Secret Fan” by Lisa See is the subject of next month’s book club meeting, set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. Set in 19th-century China at a time when girls’ feet were bound, often spending their lives in seclusion and left illiterate and isolated, women developed their own secret code. “Nu shu” — meaning “women’s writing” — is the only gender-based written language to be found extant in the world. Author Arthur Golden states: “Only the best novelists can do what Lisa See has done, to bring to life not only a character but an entire culture, and a sensibility so strikingly different from our own.” Copies are available to be checked out at the library.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Late Show” by Michael Connelly, “Look Behind You” by Iris Johansen, “Nearness of You” by Dorothy Garlock, “Some Kind of Hero” by Suzanne Brockmann and “Wired” by Julie Garwood.
➜ New DVDs include: “Boss Baby,” “Ghost in the Shell” and “Gifted.”
